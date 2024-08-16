TV this week: ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ is finally available for streaming

Michael Keaton is the star and director of this 2023 thriller in which an assassin with a rare form of dementia tries to set things right before he completely loses his memory. The story has a lot in common with 2000′s “Memento,” directed by recent Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, but it lacks that film’s clever twists and urgent pace. Still, it’s always a pleasure to watch Keaton stretch himself, especially when he’s doing it with co-stars like Al Pacino and Marcia Gay Harden. Max