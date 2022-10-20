'From Scratch'

This rom-com series comes from Reese Witherspoon's production company, but it might as well have been commissioned by Italy's tourism bureau. Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea make a cute couple, overcoming a ridiculous number of obstacles to be with each other. But it's the food, art and landscape of Florence and Sicily that will linger in your mind long after their makeout sessions are over. The show suffers when the action shifts to Los Angeles, but the pair return to Italy enough to keep the show's real love affair alive. Netflix

'Cracker'

Rolling Stone's recent selection of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time was packed with smart choices, but it somehow managed to leave off this superb detective series starring Robbie Coltrane, who passed away last week. The actor was best known for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, but he was at his best in the role of criminal psychologist Edward Fitzgerald, a cantankerous protagonist who dared you to root for him. He made his buddy Hugh Laurie's Gregory House look like Mister Rogers. If you've never seen the series, now is the time. Britbox

'The Hair Tales'

Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest Hollywood celebrity to examine the complicated relationship Black women have with their hair. She sits down with friends like Oprah Winfrey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Issa Rae for a series of frank and often moving conversations about identity, beauty and self-worth. Saturday, Hulu

'A Tree of Life'

This documentary about the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, looks back at the painstaking details of that tragedy. But what sticks with you are the testimonials from victims' family members and survivors that show an assassin's action can't kill faith, optimism and a sense of humor. The results are a film that's both heartbreaking and inspiring. 8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO

'Sherman's Showcase'

To fully enjoy the second season of this brilliant parody of old-timey variety shows, it helps to have spent part of your youth boogieing along to "Soul Train." It's even better if you clean up on pop culture history at your local pub quiz. Like most IFC comedies, "Showcase" never talks down to its audience, assuming everyone will get references to Lil' Kim, Wes Anderson and Iman. Those who are clueless can still appreciate the smooth dance moves. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, IFC

'Inside Amy Schumer'

Since launching her sketch comedy series in 2013, Schumer has gone on to make her mark on stage and in feature films. So it's a bit of a surprise that she's returning to the show that elevated her to the next level. Fame hasn't spoiled the comic's love for the raunchy and ridiculous. She spoofs everything from Spanx to Hallmark holiday movies in sketches that are three times smarter than they have to be. Look for guest appearances from Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn and Bridget Everett. Paramount Plus

'Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars'

Angel, the master magician who looks like the lead singer for a KISS cover band, mentors B-list celebrities in this new series that's destined to vanish before your eyes. In the premiere episode, Corbin Bleu ("High School Musical") and Miles Brown ("Black-ish") compete to see who can do a better job of mimicking one of Angel's signature acts. It's a little like watching art students trace Da Vinci masterpieces, but with a creepy Lance Burton looking on. 7 p.m. Saturday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks'

Those who think Parks' only contribution to the civil rights movement was refusing to give up her bus seat are in for quite an education. Directors Yoruba Richen and Johanna Hamilton do a superb job of documenting the activist's entire life, including the period after the successful Montgomery boycott in which Parks couldn't even land a job. The film has just as much to say about sexism as it does about racism in America. LisaGay Hamilton brings Parks' powerful words to life. Peacock