'The Diplomat'

We have a frontrunner for series of the year. Keri Russell plays Kate Wyler, a political wonk whose new post as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom has her walking us back from the brink of war while trying to deal with an impending divorce and rumors that she might be the next vice president. Russell hasn't been this exasperated since she had to pick a boyfriend on "Felicity." Creator Debora Cahn used to write for "The West Wing" — and it shows. This is another sharply written drama with smart people saying smart things. Netflix

'Dead Ringers'

Jeremy Irons was twice as scary in the 1988 film version "Dead Ringers" as he was as Claus von Bülow in "Reversal of Fortune." Now it's Rachel Weisz's turn to give us the creeps. The Oscar winner ("The Constant Gardener") stars in this modern-day update, playing twin gynecologists whose idea of good bedside manners is seducing patients. Weisz does a nice job of giving each sister a unique personality, neither of which is very appealing. Their charmless ways are not helped by cinematography that suggests that they work in a world without sunshine or light bulbs. Pregnant women would be better off seeing Dr. Frankenstein. Amazon Prime

'Secrets of the Elephants'

When he's not making blockbuster movies, James Cameron serves as National Geographic's Explorer at Large. I'm not sure what that means, but it doesn't really matter, as long as the relationship results in a docuseries as fascinating as this one. Oscar winner Natalie Portman narrates this four-parter, full of surprising trivia and gorgeous footage. 8 p.m. Friday, National Geographic

'Somebody, Somewhere'

HBO specializes in edgy sitcoms about conflicted assassins and vulgar veeps. But every once in a while, it signs off on an intimate comedy like "Somebody." This second season tackles plenty of major life issues, like divorce and parental care. But the series works best when it revels in the lead character's little victories over her insecurities, belting out a version of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" or taking time out for a good cry. Star Bridget Everett won't win any awards, but she'll win your heart. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Chimp Empire'

This may be a docuseries, but it wants to be the latest installment of "Planet of the Apes." Mahershala Ali narrates this tale about Jackson, an alpha chimp trying to hold onto power, doing whatever it takes to stave off challengers. You won't learn a lot about the primates or their Uganda home, but you may go bananas for the wild adventure. Netflix

'Dear Mama'

Tupac Shakur's life was turbulent enough to fill a five-part documentary all on its own, but director Allen Hughes dedicates almost as much screen time to Afeni Shakur, the influential Black Panther who shared her son's addiction to justice and drama. Hughes, who was once assaulted by the rapper after he fired him from "Menace II Society," opts to do most of the interviews in under-lit settings (Hey, is that Mike Tyson?), a sharp contrast to footage of Shakur as a charismatic teenager excited about his bright future. 9 p.m. Friday, FX

'Corsets & Clown Suits'

Before collecting Emmys for her role as "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's" agent Susie Myerson, Alex Borstein was a standout on "Mad TV," a sketch show that took pride in being more politically incorrect than "Saturday Night Live." This special showcases that naughty side of Borstein as she performs dirty ditties and chats about her private parts while her parents squirm in the audience. Amazon Prime

'Iconic America'

Billionaire David Rubenstein is an unlikely tour guide — he comes across like he'd rather be teaching an economics course — but he leads some insightful visits to places like Boston's Fenway Park and the Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City. At the very least, the series provides new ideas for your next road trip. 9 p.m. Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2