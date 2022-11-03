'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't bother looking too much like the parody king in this new movie. That's appropriate. The film, streaming for free for those willing to hunt down the Roku Channel, has zero interest in the truth. In this alt-universe, Yankovic is the biggest music star in history, as well as Madonna's boyfriend and a Rambo-like mercenary battling Pablo Escobar. Half of the fun in this wonderfully wacky journey is spotting the celebrity cameos, including Jack Black as Wolfman Jack, Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol and Rainn Wilson as mentor Dr. Demento. Friday, Roku

'Spector'

Phil Spector was first a musical prodigy, then a murder suspect. It doesn't take long to figure out which chapter directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott are most interested in. By the end of the four episodes, viewers end up finding out a lot more about the late music producer's obsession with guns than how he created the Wall of Sound. Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love are among those interviewed, but they're largely called upon as character witnesses, not music historians. Friday, Showtime Now; 8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Say Hey, Willie Mays'

When we first see Mays in this new documentary, you'll wonder if the 91-year-old is really up for an interview. He is — and then some. Not that he's playing alone. Director Nelson George recruits some all-star help — Barry Bonds, Reggie Jackson, Vin Scully — in a (mostly) reverent salute to one of baseball's greatest. The film mainly focuses on the years with the San Francisco Giants, although a few minutes are set aside to celebrate Mays' five weeks with the Minneapolis Millers, his last stop before being called up to the bigs. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Blockbuster'

The most daring joke in this new series, set in a flailing video store, is that it's airing on Netflix, the streaming service that made sure businesses like Blockbuster went belly up. Otherwise, creator Vanessa Ramos relies on a fairly traditional formula for workplace comedies: Focus on developing likable characters rather than shooting for big guffaws. The cast, which includes Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat") and Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") follow company policy. Thursday, Netflix

'Lopez vs. Lopez'

George Lopez has tried to mess with his G-rated persona in the past, most notably in the short-lived TV Land comedy "Lopez," which owed more to Larry David than Dick Van Dyke. He's at it again in this network sitcom, playing an alcoholic dad trying to reconnect with his only child (played by real-life daughter Mayan). But the stand-up can't quite commit to crossing over to the dark side. The result is a toothless, tired series that's about as intoxicating as near-beer. 7 p.m. Friday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Dangerous Liaisons'

The novel "Les liaisons dangereuses" has been adapted several times for stage and screen, This time, we get a prequel, one that tracks how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont became sexual predators. It's an 18th-century costume drama but the series rarely feels stuffy thanks to hip performances from stars Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton. Still, it'll help if you like your seducers in powdered wigs. 7 p.m. Sunday, Starz

'56th Annual CMA Awards'

Alan Jackson is set the receive a lifetime achievement award during the ceremonies, which will open with an all-star salute to the late Loretta Lynn. There should also be plenty for younger country music fans with expected performances from HARDY, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen. 7 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5