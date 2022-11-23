'Love Without Borders'

Love means never having to say you don't have a passport. In this new reality series, five singles agree to move overseas at a chance for true romance. Midwesterners will be rooting for Fargo optometrist Aaron Motacek, who hopes to find a man whose interests stretch beyond ice fishing and vacationing at Devils Lake. Most other viewers will be talking about the adventures of fellow contestant Philip Michael Thomas Jr., the son of onetime "Miami Vice" star Philip Michael Thomas. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bravo

'Love, Lizzo'

The red-hot singer has proved to be just as compelling on TV as she is onstage. She's already nailed hosting duties on "Saturday Night Live," cracked up David Letterman on his Netflix talk show and inspired young dancers in her Emmy-winning series, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Now comes this new documentary that promises to share intimate details about her journey to the top. A screener wasn't available for review, but it's safe to assume there will be a chapter on her years in Minneapolis. Thursday, HBO Max

'Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show'

The 41-year-old entertainer is a PBS favorite; he's the grandson its audience members wish they had. In his new special, Groban delivers the kind of big ballads older viewers will swoon over. But he also sneaks in covers of songs by Don Henley, Robbie Williams and Jay-Z. All generations will appreciate his take on "Time After Time" with Cyndi Lauper. 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Spirited'

Just when you thought there were no fresh twists on "A Christmas Carol" comes this holly-jolly musical in which Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present struggles to convert a modern-day Scrooge (Ryan Reynolds). We've seen the two stars play these kinds of characters before. The real fun is watching them sing and dance. There are too many fast cuts to determine their real hoofing skills but it's clear that they're having a ball. You will, too. Apple TV Plus

'The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen'

Anyone who thinks the King of All Media only peddles in sophomoric humor hasn't been listening to the past few seasons of his SiriusXM radio show. The host has become a master of the long interview, probing deep into the lives of celebrities without restrictions or commercial breaks. His Oct. 31 conversation with the Boss was so riveting that it's been edited into this TV special, which also features solo performances of "The Rising" and "Thunder Road." 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Dead to Me'

Christina Applegate's character spends a lot of time in bed in the third and final season of this engaging dramedy. That's because the actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during filming, which made it hard for her to show off her well-honed skills at physical comedy. But the setback does little to dampen the chemistry between her and co-star Linda Cardellini, who is as lively as ever. It's still as if Laverne and Shirley were cast in "Thelma & Louise." Netflix

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

The latest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's novel is just as powerful as the 1930 Oscar winner. Viewers who think they may have a hard time sympathizing with German soldiers during World War I may want to opt to watch the English-dubbed version. It'll help you forget you're in the trenches with "the enemy." Netflix