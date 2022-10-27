'Louis Armstrong's Black and Blues'

Armstrong was the most important artist of the 20th century but there hasn't been nearly enough said about his vast contributions. Sacha Jenkins' documentary is the finest attempt since Ken Burns' "Jazz" to give him his due. The film includes plenty of examples of Satchmo's upbeat, on-stage persona, one that annoyed many Black peers who labeled him as an "Uncle Tom." But Jenkins also uses personal letters and private audio recordings to reveal an angrier and lonelier side of the horn player. Prepare to be blown away. Friday, Apple TV Plus

'NFL Icons: Tony Dungy'

This profile of the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl serves as the season finale for a series that takes full advantage of NFL Films' deep archives. The one-hour tribute includes plenty about Dungy's success as a University of Minnesota quarterback and Vikings assistant but it dedicates the most time to his championship season with the Indianapolis Colts. Throughout it all, Dungy shows off the modesty that Minnesotans know well. 9 p.m. Saturday, EPIX

'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro introduces each installment of this anthology series, a clear nod to shows like "The Twilight Zone" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents." There are plenty of riveting performances and scares — a story about rats attacking a grave robber will have you investing in mousetraps — but the early episodes don't have much in the way of mystery or messages. For that, we'll just have to patiently wait for a new season of "Black Mirror." Netflix

'The White Lotus'

If you liked the first season of "Lotus" as much as Emmy voters did, you'll be satisfied with this new adventure. The setting is now a resort in Sicily but the viewers' task remains the same: Figure out which of the many guests/murder suspects are worth rooting for. It's a little harder this time to sympathize with Jennifer Coolidge, a holdover from last time, as she's become colder and more selfish. But she still shows off the most hysterical crying fits since "I Love Lucy." 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Tales of the Jedi'

The latest "Star Wars' animation series is strictly for die-hard fans obsessed with the back stories of Count Dooku, a Jedi who went to the dark side, and Ahsoka Tano, a former instructor to Anakin Skywalker. If those names mean nothing to you, this isn't for you. None of the six episodes is longer than 17 minutes but each packs in enough info to keep you from looking out of touch at the next Comic-Con. Disney Plus

'Good Fortune'

Before catching her in Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix series, see Fortune Feimster do what she does best. In her latest stand-up special, she offers a little bit of everything, from a hilarious take on the children's game Red Rover to how a Des Moines audience forced her to chug Smirnoff Ice. As usual, Feimster delivers wholesome, warm humor, topped off with appearances from her wife and dog. Netflix

'Coal Miner's Daughter'

Assembling a proper tribute to Loretta Lynn so quickly after her death earlier this month, seems like an impossible task. But organizers have already managed to recruit country-music superstars like George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker and Tim McGraw for this live performance from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. 6 p.m. Sunday, CMT; repeated at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Nov. 6.

'God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty'

Poor Giancarlo Granda. First, he gets lured into a kinky sexual relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife, both of whom turn on him when he needed them most. Then he agrees to sit down for this documentary in which he comes across as too naive to even return to life as a pool boy. Still, director Billy Corben saves most of his venom for Falwell and Donald Trump, who relied on the evangelist's support in his presidential run. Hulu, Tuesday