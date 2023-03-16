'The Magician's Elephant'

Kate DiCamillo, one of Minneapolis' most celebrated authors, should be tickled pink by this animated film version of her 2009 children's classic, a rip-roaring adventure about a teenager who must perform three impossible tasks to find his sister. The story nods to "E.T." and "The Wizard of Oz," but it's a wholly original tale, one that Hans Christian Andersen would be proud to call his own. First-time director Wendy Rogers steers the comedy and cast, which includes Mandy Patinkin and Oscar-nominated Brian Tyree Henry, like an old pro. Friday, Netflix

'The Daily Show'

Since Trevor Noah stepped down as host in December, the series has relied on guest hosts like Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn and Hasan Minaj. Now, it's Al Franken's turn. The former Minnesota senator may have taken a long hiatus from comedy but his substitute duties on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and standup tour prove that he still knows how to serve up laughs. 10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., Comedy Central

'Marie Antoinette'

This eight-part miniseries focuses on the future queen's early years in Versailles, when her one and only duty was trying to provide an heir to the Dauphin of France. It's as much about sex as "Bridgerton" ever was. At one point, Antoinette gets kissing lessons from the court prostitute. But this is PBS. That means the cast, led by a luminous Emilia Schüle, keeps the panting to a minimum. 9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Extrapolations'

In this limited series about the horrors of climate change, creator Scott Z. Burns salutes his Minnesota roots with references to Duluth and Prince. But the "Contagion" screenwriter is mostly interested in lecturing non-deniers and recruiting big names like Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and David Schwimmer. Many of the episodes are chilling, although Burns' activist agenda sometimes gets in the way of his storytelling. Friday, Apple TV Plus

'Dr. Tony Fauci'

Fans of the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will find even more reasons to adore him in this "American Masters" profile, cheering him on as he stands up to politicians who don't heed his call. Detractors will focus on the doctor's chest-beating boasts and lust for the spotlight. Both sides should agree that director Mark Mannucci manages to present a fascinating look at a complicated man in complicated times. 7 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming'

U2's self-reflection period continues with its two most prominent members reinterpreting classics in front of an intimate Dublin audience. David Letterman, making his first trip to Ireland, pops up to fawn over the rock stars and interact with locals. Those moments are not nearly as memorable as his road trips on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." This special is primarily for U2 fans. They'll swoon over stripped-down versions of "Bad," "Beautiful Day" and "Sunday Bloody Sunday." Friday, Disney Plus

'Luther: The Fallen Sun'

John Luther cements his reputation as one of TV's most enthralling detectives in this fast-paced, stand-alone movie. In the course of two hours, our hero (Idris Elba) breaks out of jail to go up against a slimy tech terrorist (Andy Serkis) who seems more keen on hosting a sadistic YouTube show than robbing Fort Knox. The premise is ridiculous, as is the notion that Serkis could hold his own against the towering title character. But the top-notch cast, which also includes Cynthia Erivo, will bully you into submission. Netflix

'Agent Elvis'

Priscilla Presley co-created the ultimate tribute to her late husband, turning him into a superspy who gyrates through madcap cases that incorporate figures like Charlie Manson and Howard Hughes. Matthew McConaughey doesn't bother doing an impression but his interpretation of the King as a surfer dude is a hoot. Die-hard fans may cringe at the sidekick, a coked-up monkey with anger issues, but they'll rock out to action scenes set to gems like "Guitar Man" and Viva Las Vegas." Friday, Netflix