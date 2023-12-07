Mark David Chapman's motives in fatally shooting John Lennon are explained in the Apple TV+ docuseries.

"John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial" looks at why Chapman decided to murder Beatle Lennon. Interviews with Chapman's defense lawyer David Suggs and Dr. Naomi Goldstein, the psychiatrist who assessed Chapman, give new insights into his state of mind at the time of the 1980 killing.

The docuseries features exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos, shedding new light on the life and murder of Lennon, and the investigation and conviction of Chapman, his confessed killer.

A witness to Lennon's murder, cabdriver Richard Peterson, and Jay Hastings, a doorman at the Dakota who heard Lennon's last words before he was shot outside the building, also speculate what compelled Chapman to kill.

The docuseries, narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, also explores the immediate outpouring of grief that greeted reports of Lennon's death, including fans gathering in front of Lennon and Yoko Ono's home.

From left, Myha’la, Mahershala Ali, Ethank Hawke and Julia Roberts in “Leave the World Behind” on Netflix.

Also this week ...

'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'

Monk (Tony Shalhoub), the brilliant detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, returns to solve one last case involving his stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee), a journalist preparing for her wedding. Monk is drawn out of retirement when his stepdaughter's fiancé dies in a tragic accident. Regulars from the long-running TV series Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), Trudy Monk (Melora Hardin), Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford) and Dr. Neven Bell (Hector Elizondo) reprise their roles in the movie. Peacock

'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays'

Bakers go head-to-head to make the ultimate festive treats in Season 6 of the charming baking show competition. Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet yuletide treats. Netflix

'Candy Cane Lane'

Trying to outdo the neighbors with his Christmas lights display, one man (Eddie Murphy) unwittingly enters a pact with a mischievous elf (Jillian Bell), who casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and unexpected chaos to town. With the help of his wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and kids, he must break the deal before he ends up cursed. Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, Robin Thede and David Alan Grier also star. Prime Video

'Leave the World Behind'

An ad executive (Julia Roberts), her college professor husband (Ethan Hawke) and kids (Charlie Evans and Farrah Mackenzie) are spending the weekend in a luxurious rental on Long Island. The family's getaway turns ominous when late one night two strangers (Mahershala Ali and Myha'la) show up with news of a cyberattack and blackout, claiming that the house is theirs and seeking refuge. No one is quite sure who to trust as the apocalypse looms and they fight for survival. This thriller, written and directed by Sam Esmail, is based on the bestselling 2020 novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam. Netflix