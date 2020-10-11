Q: Friends and I are curious about a song in the current Allstate commercial. It was the same song recently used in a chocolate commercial. It sounds French. It would be great to know in English what the singer is saying because it seems to be very popular and a great voice.

A: That is “Non, je né regrette rien,” which can be translated as “No, I regret nothing,” by Edith Piaf. Piaf (1915-63) became legendary for her passionate performances of songs such as “La Vie En Rose.” In addition to commercials, her songs have been used in hundreds of movies and TV shows. In “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga pays tribute to Piaf by singing “La Vie en Rose.” Marion Cotillard won the best-actress Oscar for playing Piaf in the 2007 movie “La Vie en Rose.”

And baby makes three

Q: I love the old Victorian homes Ashley and Michael restore on “Restoring Galveston.” Ashley recently had a baby whom they called “L” during her pregnancy. I would love to know what they named her.

A: Ashley and Michael Cordray weren’t saying “L,” they were saying Elle, and that is, indeed, the child’s name. She was born in November 2019. An Instagram post said she was 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and 21 inches.

