St. Paul firefighters on Friday night quickly extinguished a fire in the building that houses Patrick McGovern’s pub, a popular bar and eatery near Xcel Energy Center downtown.
Firefighters put out blaze on roof of McGovern’s pub in St. Paul
Officials said the fire might have stemmed from downed power lines. No one in the building was injured.
Authorities said the fire started in the attic of the building, at 225 W. 7th St., and spread to the roof. The call came into the fire department just before midnight.
Fire officials said Saturday that initial investigation of the cause of the fire pointed toward electrical contact from downed power lines in front of the building. They said they weren’t sure what brought down the power lines, but the restaurant in a social media post early Saturday said “a careless driver hit a transformer and fled the scene last night.”
“McGoverns turret started on fire,” according to the restaurant’s posting. “Thankfully no one at McGoverns was injured. Will keep everyone posted when we know more.”
Fire officials said all occupants of the three-story building escaped safely. The fire remains under investigation.
Officials said the fire might have stemmed from downed power lines. No one in the building was injured.