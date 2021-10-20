Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center scored his first career hat trick, which included the game-winning goal in overtime.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger had two goals and two assists to tie a career high with four points.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on a career-high three goals, including Eriksson Ek's clincher.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Successful coach's challenge by the Wild to overturn Winnipeg's sixth goal.
3 Power play goals by the Wild.
18,156 Announced attendance at Xcel Energy Center, the largest crowd for a Wild home game since Feb. 15, 2020 (18,611).
