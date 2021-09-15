GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Triston McKenzie, Cleveland pitcher

McKenzie tossed six innings, allowing just three hits, one run and a walk while striking out seven Twins batters.

BY THE NUMBERS

250 Josh Donaldson's career doubles after a sixth-inning pinch hit that bounced off the left field wall.

13 Perfect innings Twins starter Joe Ryan has pitched of his total 17 as a rookie.

451 The longest home run Cleveland's Bradley Zimmer has hit by nearly 20 feet.

MEGAN RYAN