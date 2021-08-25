IMPACT PLAYER

Hunter Renfroe, Red Sox

Matching blasts over the left-field wall gave him a five-RBI night for the first time in his six-year career.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Twins in franchise history who have tripled as the first batter of a game, as Max Kepler did.

8 Games in which the Twins have given up four or more home runs; three such games have come since Aug. 9.

966 Career strikeouts by Miguel Sano, passing Kirby Puckett for fourth-most in Twins history.

ON DECK

Bailey Ober becomes the fifth consecutive Twins pitcher to make a start in a ballpark he has never pitched in before; he will face Boston's Nick Pivetta.