IMPACT PLAYER

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

He capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three three-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left.

BY THE NUMBERS

21 Turnovers by the Pelicans, which the Wolves converted into 35 points.

19 Lead changes in the game.

28 Points by Anthony Edwards, including six three-pointers.