IMPACT PLAYER
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans
He capped a 33-point, nine-assist performance by hitting three three-pointers in the final 1:13 — the last with less than a second left.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Turnovers by the Pelicans, which the Wolves converted into 35 points.
19 Lead changes in the game.
28 Points by Anthony Edwards, including six three-pointers.
Wolves
Wolves fall to Pelicans on late three-pointer 128-125
Brandon Ingram's winning basket with 0.3 seconds left ended his wild long-range shooting duel with the Wolves' Anthony Edwards down the stretch.