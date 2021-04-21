GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Finished with 25 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, along with five assists and four blocked shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 Three-pointers for the Wolves, one short of their season high.
1-10 The Kings' record in their past 11 games.
STAFF REPORTS
More From Sports
Sports
Scherzer's 9 K's, Avila RBI double lift Nats past Cards 1-0
Wind that topped 30 mph and sent napkins twirling around Nationals Park rippled Max Scherzer's white jersey and dried out his hands.
Sports
Tenth inning errors doom Twins in 13-12 loss to Athletics
Oakland won its 11th consecutive game by scoring three unearned runs.
Sports
García's 3-run homer in 8th sends Rangers past Angels 7-4
Adolis García hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a late two-run deficit for a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
Sports
Dumba reacts to Chauvin trial verdict, talks about ongoing battle against systemic racism
Wild defenseman Matt Dumba says he will keep pushing for change and reform.
Sports
Rockets' Brown recovering in Houston after assault in Miami
Rockets guard Sterling Brown is back in Houston recovering from injuries sustained when he was assaulted outside a strip club in Miami early Monday morning.