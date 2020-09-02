GAME 37 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
Went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and added a catch at the wall.
by the numbers
2 career saves for Matt Wisler, his other in 2016 with Atlanta
.456 batting average for Nelson Cruz against Chicago since joining the Twins.
on deck
The Twins and White Sox will wrap up a three game series at Target Field as righthander Jose Berrios will face Chicago righthander Reynaldo Lopez.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role
DraftKings shares jumped in morning trading after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.
Vikings
Cousins 'wants to respect' COVID-19 concerns but doesn't share them
In an interview on "10 Questions with Kyle Brandt," Kirk Cousins talked about how he planned to handle the pandemic around teammates.
Sports
The Latest: Notre Dame-Wake Forest game moved from Charlotte
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___Wake Forest says its Sept. 26 game against No. 10 Notre Dame…
Loons
3 Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for coronavirus
Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club said Wednesday.
Vikings
What's the rush? QB pressure has been priority in NFC North
The pressure has clearly been on in the NFC North.Oh, there's the usual urgency around Super Bowl aspirations and on-field improvement. Aaron Rodgers has reached…