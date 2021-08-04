game recap
impact player
Jorge Polanco, Twins
Fouls off five pitches, including one off his shin, before hooking a slider around the right-field foul pole, a game-winner.
BY THE NUMBERS
61 Games between saves this season for Alexander Colome.
169 Home runs hit at Great American Ballpark this season, more than any other MLB stadium.
ON DECK
Lefty Charlie Barnes makes his second career start; he'll face Reds righthander Luis Castillo.
