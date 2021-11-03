TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Rogers def. Bemidji, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-8, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Rocori, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16
CLASS 2A
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-6, 27-25
• Maple Lake def. Howard Lake-W-W, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 22-25, 17-15
• Maranatha def. Rockford, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24
• Watertown-Mayer def. Kimball Area, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Cedar Mountain def. Springfield, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 16-25, 20-18
Section 8 • semifinals
• Kittson County Central def. Ada-Borup, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13
STATE TOURNEYS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 3A: 9:30 am
• Class 2A: 2:30 pm
• Class 1A: Noon
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
SATURDAY
At St. Olaf in Northfield
• Class 3A: 10:30 am
• Class 2A: 3:30 pm
• Class 1A: 1 pm
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
• Duluth East 3, Moorhead 1
• Mounds View 2, Stillwater 1
• Rochester Mayo 0, Mpls. Southwest 0, OT
(Rochester Mayo wins shootout, 4-3)
• Rosemount 1, Edina 1, OT
(Rosemount wins shootout, 3-1)
Wednesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Mounds View (14-5-0) vs. Rochester Mayo (15-3-0), 8 am
• Duluth East (18-1-1) vs. Rosemount (8-6-3), 10 am
Thursday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 10:30 am
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Holy Angels 1, St. Cloud Tech 1, OT
(Holy Angels wins shootout, 4-1)
• Mahtomedi 2, Cloquet-E-Carlton 1, OT
• Orono 6, Byron 0
• Willmar 1, Worthington 1, OT
(Willmar wins shootout, 4-3)
Wednesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Orono (18-1-1) vs. Willmar (18-0-2), 12:30 pm
• Holy Angels (14-3-2) vs. Mahtomedi (18-2-0), 2:30 pm
Thursday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Pine Island/Z-M 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Rochester Lourdes 3, St. Paul Washington 2
• St. Paul Humboldt 4, Metro College Prep 1
• Southwest Christian 7, Proctor 0
Wednesday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-0-2) vs. SW Christian (14-3-3), 5 pm
• Rochester Lourdes (10-8-2) vs. St. Paul Humboldt (12-7-1), 7 pm
Thursday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 8:30 pm
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
• Centennial 0, Wayzata 0, OT
(Centennial wins shootout, 3-2)
• Edina 3, Mounds View 0
• Rosemount 4, Elk River 0
• Stillwater 1, Lakeville North 0, OT
Thursday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Edina (19-0-0) vs. Stillwater (14-3-2), 8 am
• Centennial (18-1-0) vs. Rosemount (19-1-0), 10 am
Friday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 8 am
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Alexandria 0
• Cloquet/Carlton 1, St. Francis 0
• Holy Angels 2, Byron 0
• Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1
Thursday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-0-1) vs. Cloquet/Carlton (17-2-0), 12:30 pm
• Holy Angels (19-0-1) vs. Mahtomedi (15-2-2), 2:30 pm
Friday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 1 pm
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Breck 2, St. Anthony 1
• Holy Family 4, Fairmont 1
• Minnehaha Academy 9, Proctor 1
• Winona Cotter 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
Thursday • Semifinals
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Breck (9-4-4) vs. Holy Family (14-2-2), 5 pm
• Minnehaha Academy (14-2-2) vs. Winona Cotter (17-1-2), 7 pm
Friday • Third place
At West St. Paul Athletics Center
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Saturday • Championship
At U.S. Bank Stadium
• Semifinal winners, 6 pm