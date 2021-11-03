TUESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Rogers def. Bemidji, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

CLASS 3A

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-8, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Rocori, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-6, 27-25

• Maple Lake def. Howard Lake-W-W, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 22-25, 17-15

• Maranatha def. Rockford, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24

• Watertown-Mayer def. Kimball Area, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15

MONDAY

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • quarterfinals

• Cedar Mountain def. Springfield, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 16-25, 20-18

Section 8 • semifinals

• Kittson County Central def. Ada-Borup, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 15-13

STATE TOURNEYS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 3A: 9:30 am

• Class 2A: 2:30 pm

• Class 1A: Noon

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

SATURDAY

At St. Olaf in Northfield

• Class 3A: 10:30 am

• Class 2A: 3:30 pm

• Class 1A: 1 pm

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

• Duluth East 3, Moorhead 1

• Mounds View 2, Stillwater 1

• Rochester Mayo 0, Mpls. Southwest 0, OT

(Rochester Mayo wins shootout, 4-3)

• Rosemount 1, Edina 1, OT

(Rosemount wins shootout, 3-1)

Wednesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Mounds View (14-5-0) vs. Rochester Mayo (15-3-0), 8 am

• Duluth East (18-1-1) vs. Rosemount (8-6-3), 10 am

Thursday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10:30 am

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Holy Angels 1, St. Cloud Tech 1, OT

(Holy Angels wins shootout, 4-1)

• Mahtomedi 2, Cloquet-E-Carlton 1, OT

• Orono 6, Byron 0

• Willmar 1, Worthington 1, OT

(Willmar wins shootout, 4-3)

Wednesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Orono (18-1-1) vs. Willmar (18-0-2), 12:30 pm

• Holy Angels (14-3-2) vs. Mahtomedi (18-2-0), 2:30 pm

Thursday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Pine Island/Z-M 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

• Rochester Lourdes 3, St. Paul Washington 2

• St. Paul Humboldt 4, Metro College Prep 1

• Southwest Christian 7, Proctor 0

Wednesday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-0-2) vs. SW Christian (14-3-3), 5 pm

• Rochester Lourdes (10-8-2) vs. St. Paul Humboldt (12-7-1), 7 pm

Thursday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 8:30 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

• Centennial 0, Wayzata 0, OT

(Centennial wins shootout, 3-2)

• Edina 3, Mounds View 0

• Rosemount 4, Elk River 0

• Stillwater 1, Lakeville North 0, OT

Thursday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Edina (19-0-0) vs. Stillwater (14-3-2), 8 am

• Centennial (18-1-0) vs. Rosemount (19-1-0), 10 am

Friday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 8 am

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Alexandria 0

• Cloquet/Carlton 1, St. Francis 0

• Holy Angels 2, Byron 0

• Mahtomedi 4, Mankato West 1

Thursday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-0-1) vs. Cloquet/Carlton (17-2-0), 12:30 pm

• Holy Angels (19-0-1) vs. Mahtomedi (15-2-2), 2:30 pm

Friday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 1 pm

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals

• Breck 2, St. Anthony 1

• Holy Family 4, Fairmont 1

• Minnehaha Academy 9, Proctor 1

• Winona Cotter 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

Thursday • Semifinals

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Breck (9-4-4) vs. Holy Family (14-2-2), 5 pm

• Minnehaha Academy (14-2-2) vs. Winona Cotter (17-1-2), 7 pm

Friday • Third place

At West St. Paul Athletics Center

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Saturday • Championship

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 6 pm