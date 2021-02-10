Mallory Heyer, a junior who has committed to play for the Gophers, scored 22 points and sophomore Kennedy Sanders scored 20 to lead unbeaten Chaska, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, to a 76-38 victory over previously unbeaten Cooper in a Metro West girls' basketball game on Tuesday at Chaska.

Kaylee Van Eps added 12 points and Kayla Hendrickson 10 for the Hawks (7-0), who led 43-20 at halftime.

Kierra Wheeler scored 20 to lead Cooper (7-1).

Glencoe-Silver Lake 58, Annandale 51: Miah Monahan scored 31 points to help Panthers outlast the visiting Cardinals. Monahan made five three-point field goals in the second half. It was the sixth consecutive game the Eastern Illinois commit has scored at least 30 points. The teams were tied 31-31 at halftime.

Hopkins 70, Eden Prairie 65: The Royals, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, earned their 69th consecutive victory in the Lake Conference game at Eden Prairie. The Royals (7-0) defeated the Eagles by 34 points in their season opener.

Boys basketball

Hopkins 72, Eden Prairie 68: The host Royals, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, built a 13-point halftime lead and then held on for the Lake Conference victory. Elvis Nnaji scored 20 and Xavier White scored 18 to lead the Royals (7-1). Miles Smith scored 18 and Will Foster 17 for the Eagles (4-4). Hopkins opened the season on Jan. 15 with a 48-45 victory over the Eagles at Eden Prairie.

Minneapolis North 92, Minneapolis Washburn 30: Willie Wilson scored 27 points and Davon Townley scored 16 to lead the Polars past the host Millers. The Polars, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 5-0.

St. Paul Humboldt 88, St. Paul Highland 87: Brian Williams made two free throws in the closing seconds to lift the host Hawks past the Scots. Xavier Garcia scored 28 to lead the Hawks. Williams finished 15 points, including the 1,000th of his career. Isaac Foster scored 23 and Nico Peterson scored 22 for the Scots.

White Bear Lake 73, Cretin-Derham Hall 64: Sophomore guard Jack Janicki scored 35 points to help the Bears outlast the host Raiders. Janicki is averaging 24.1 points per game for the Bears (4-4). Junior guard Tre Holloman scored 23 to lead the Raiders (4-4).

Boys' hockey

Hermantown 5, Duluth East 1: In the first meeting between the teams in 22 years, the Hawks, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, scored three times in the first period and went on to defeat the Greyhounds at Duluth's Heritage Sports Center. The Hawks improved to 9-0. The teams last met on Jan. 28, 1999, a game won by the Hawks, 4-2.

Maple Grove 10, Osseo 0: Chris Kernan had four goals and an assist and Sam Jacobs assisted on six goals to pace the Crimson, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, past the visiting Orioles. Kyle Kukkonen added two goals for the Crimson (8-0), who are averaging 8.5 goals per game.

Girls' hockey

Andover 7, Osseo/Park Center 0: Isa Goettl and Tyra Turner each had two goals and an assist to help the Huskies, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, improve to 8-0. Courney Stagman had 10 saves in the shutout, which was the sixth of the season for the Huskies. They have allowed just two goals in eight games.

Chisago Lakes 8, Pine City Area 0: Dani Burgen, a junior who has committed to Minnesota State Mankato, scored three goals and Jenna Lawry, a senior who has committed to Minnesota Duluth, had two goals and two assists to lead the host Wildcats to their sixth consecutive victory.

Lakeville South 3, Burnsville 2 [OT]: Taylor Otremba, whose goal late in the third period tied the game, scored a short-handed goal at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Cougars, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, past the Blaze. Otremba, who assisted on the Cougars' first goal (by Claire Enright), scored with 2:29 remaining in the third period.

Milestones

• Duluth Marshall's Gianna Kneepkens scored a career-high 54 points Monday in the Hilltoppers' 103-77 girls' basketball victory over Hermantown. It was the fourth time Kneepkens has scored at least 50 in a game. She is the first in girls' basketball state history to score 50 or more points in a game four times. Carlie Wagner scored 50 or more three times during her prep career at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.

• Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball coach Jeff Buffetta got his 501st career victory on Monday in the Rangers' 70-54 victory at Virginia. He earned career victory No. 500 on Saturday in the Rangers' 90-61 victory over Lakeview Christian in boys' basketball. Buffetta is in his 23rd season as the Rangers girls' coach and in his second season as the Rangers boys' coach. His girls' teams have a 484-144 record — 5-2 this season. His boys teams have a 17-17 record — 2-4 this season.

