TUESDAY
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Stillwater 9, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
• Woodbury 6, Roseville 1
Loser's bracket • First round
• East Ridge 7, Tartan 0
• White Bear Lake 7, St. Paul Central 0
Section 6
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Edina 9, Minneapolis Southwest 4
• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 0
Section 8 • First round
• St. Cloud 9, Buffalo 5, 9 inn.
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Byron 9, Stewartville 1
• Winona 7, Red Wing 1
Loser's bracket • First round
• Faribault 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
• Northfield 5, Austin 2
Section 3 • Semifinals
• St. Thomas 13, SP Highland Park 3
• Two Rivers 6, Bloomington Kennedy 5
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Hill-Murray 15, SP Como Park 3
• North St. Paul 14, SP Johnson 0
• St. Anthony 11, SP Harding 1
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Becker 4, Big Lake 1
• Monticello 8, Fridley 6
• St. Francis 10, Zimmerman 0
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 31, Cooper 0
• Delano 10, Minneapolis Edison 4
• Hutchinson 4, DeLaSalle 3
• Orono 1, Mound Westonka 0
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 9, Duluth Denfeld 8
• Hermantown 7, Cloquet 3
• North Branch 8, Hibbing 7
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Alexandria 6, Detroit Lakes 5
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 9, Rocori 4
• Willmar 10, Little Falls 1
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Chatfield 4, LaCrescent-Hokah 2
• Pine Island 5, Cannon Falls 3
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine 2, Maple River 0
• N. Richland-H-E-G 5, Minn. Valley Luth. 2
• New Ulm 13, LeSueur-Henderson 1
• Sibley East 13, Blue Earth Area 3
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Fairmont 11, Morris Area/C-A 0
• Paynesville Area 8, Redwood Valley 5
Loser's bracket • First round
• Atwater-C-GC 3, Minnewaska Area 2
• Luverne 6, Windom Area 1
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Mounds Park 11, St. Paul Academy 3
• St. Agnes 7, Blake 6
Loser's bracket • First round
• Liberty Classical 3, Concordia 1
• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, St. Croix Prep 2
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Litchfield 8, Southwest Christian 7
• Norwood YA 7, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
• Rockford 7, Providence Academy 0
• Watertown-Mayer 4, Holy Family 0
Section 6 • First round
• Albany 7, Royalton 2
• Annandale 15, Staples-Motley 0
• Eden Valley-W. 8, St. Cloud Cathedral 6
• Foley 7, Holdingford 2
• Kimball Area 3, Osakis 2
• Melrose Area 7, Sauk Centre 2
• Pierz 7, Pillager 0
• Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Spectrum 1
Section 7 • First round
• Esko 9, Crosby-Ironton 1
• Proctor 10, Moose Lake-Willow River 4
• Rock Ridge 4, Mora 1
• Rush City 8, Two Harbors 3
Quarterfinals
• Esko 13, Rush City 3
• Rock Ridge 8, Proctor 5
Section 8 • First round
• Perham 12, Barnesville 10
• Thief River Falls 5, Menagha 2
• Crookston at Roseau
• Frazee at Pelican Rapids
• Hawley at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
• Ottertail Central at Fergus Falls
• Park Rapids at Warroad
• Red Lake at East Grand Forks
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• Martin County West 9, Madelia 7
• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Cleveland 3
• Sleepy Eye 7, Mankato Loyola/IL 2
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 4, Springfield 3
Section 3 • Semifinals
• MACCRAY 7, Murray County Central 2
• Russell-T-R 3, Lac qui Parle Valley 2
Loser's bracket • First round
• Dawson-Boyd 5, Yellow Medicine East 3
• Red Rock Centra/W-WG 10, Tracy-M-B 0
Section 4 • Semifinals
• New Life Academy 2, Legacy Christian 1
• Randolph 6, Mayer Lutheran 5
Loser's bracket • First round
• Heritage Christian 10, Chesterton 0
• Lester Prairie 10, Trinity 0
Section 5 • First round
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 10, Walker-H-A 0
• Braham 14, McGregor 2
• Mille Lacs 8, Hill City/Northland 1
• Ogilvie 14, East Central 1
• Sebeka 12, Cass Lake-Bena 2
Section 6 • First round
• Ashby 17, Breckenridge 1
• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 6, St. John's Prep 1
• Border West 21, Ortonville 1
• Brandon-Evansville 2, Browerville 0
• Kerkhoven-M-Sunburg 10, Hancock 0
• New York Mills 14, Hillcrest Lutheran 3
• Parkers Prairie 9, Long Prairie-GE 2
• Upsala/Swanville 10, Benson 0
Section 7 • First round
• Barnum 4, Deer River 3
• Cherry 18, Wrenshall 0
• Chisholm 5, North Woods 4
• Cromwell-Wright 6, Silver Bay 4
• Ely 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 0
• Mountain Iron Buhl 8, Carlton 5
• Northeast Range 6, Cook County 5
Quarterfinals
• Cherry 17, Northeast Range 0
• Chisholm 9, Mountain Iron Buhl 1
• Ely 7, Barnum 6
• South Ridge 9, Cromwell-Wright 1
LACROSSE • BOYS
Section 1 • First round
• Lakeville South 21, Rochester Century 6
Section 2 • First round
• Chaska 12, Holy Family 5
• Delano/Rockford 14, Mound W. 13, OT
• Minnetonka 19, SW Christian 0
Section 3 • First round
• Park of Cottage Grove 16, Two Rivers 10
• Simley 8, St. Paul 4
• TriMAC 10, East Ridge 6
Section 5 • First round
• Hopkins 9, Osseo/Park Center 5
Section 7 • First round
• Blaine 16, Forest Lake 4
• Champlin Park 16, Grand Rapids/G. 2
• Hermantown/Proctor 9, Andover 8
Section 8 • First round
• Elk River/Zimmerman 22, Rocori 2
LACROSSE • GIRLS
Section 1 • First round
• New Prague 13, Rochester Mayo 10
• Northfield 15, Rochester John Marshall 4
Section 2 • First round
• Delano/Rockford 9, SW Christian 5
• Shakopee 24, Mound Westonka 7
Section 3 • First round
• Hutchinson 17, Holy Family 3
• St. Paul Academy 12, St. Paul 11
• Visitation 12, Hastings 5
Section 5 • First round
• Breck 22, Cooper 0
• Hopkins 10, Rogers 7
• St. Louis Park 18, Osseo/Park Center 9
Section 6 • First round
• Minneapolis 12, Holy Angels 9
Section 7 • First round
• Anoka 10, Coon Rapids 5
• Blaine 11, Duluth 10, OT
• Chisago Lakes 13, Hermantown/Proctor 2
• Grand Rapids/G. 13, Spring Lake Park 5
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Lakeville South 5, Farmington 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Northfield 4, Lakeville North 3
Fourth round
• Farmington 5, Northfield 4
Section 2
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Chanhassen 6, Chaska 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Shakopee 10, Eden Prairie 2
Fourth round
• Shakopee 11, Chaska 2
Section 3
Winner's bracket • Third round
• East Ridge 4, Rosemount 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Eagan 6, Park of Cottage Grove 5
Section 4
Winner's bracket • Third round
• White Bear Lake 1, Stillwater 0
Loser's bracket • Third round
• North St. Paul 7, Woodbury 2
Fourth round
• Stillwater 7, North St. Paul 0
Section 5
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Champlin Park 1, Irondale 0
Fourth round
• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 0
Section 6
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Hopkins 4, Wayzata 0
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Edina 11, Minneapolis Southwest 1
• St. Louis Park 12, Armstrong 6
Third round
• St. Louis Park 5, Edina 3
Section 7
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Anoka 6, Andover 5
Fourth round
• Anoka 7, Blaine 1
Section 8
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Brainerd 5, St. Michael-Albertville 2
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Moorhead 8, Elk River 5
• Rogers 11, Buffalo 0
Third round
• Moorhead 8, Rogers 7
CLASS 3A
Section 1
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Winona 3, Byron 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Red Wing 2
Fourth round
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Byron 0
Section 2
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• Mankato East 9, Marshall 5
Section 3
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Simley 5, Holy Angels 4
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Bloomington Kennedy 7, So. St. Paul 0
Section 4
Loser's bracket • Third round
• St. Anthony 7, Hill-Murray 3
Fourth round
• St. Anthony 5, Mahtomedi 4
Section 6
Loser's bracket • Second round
• DeLaSalle 4, Orono 3
• Hutchinson 13, Mound Westonka 4
Section 7
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Chisago Lakes 2, Hermantown 1
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Hibbing 2, North Branch 1
Fourth round
• Hermantown 4, Hibbing 3
Section 8
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Rocori 13, Alexandria 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Little Falls 10, Detroit Lakes 6
Fourth round
• Little Falls 8, Alexandria 3
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Cannon Falls 4, Chatfield 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 5, St. Charles 4
Fourth round
• Chatfield 6, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Section 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• New Ulm 3, St. James 1
Fourth round
• New Ulm 7, Belle Plaine 6
Section 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Litchfield 5, Dassel-Cokato 4
Fourth round
• Luverne 3, Litchfield 1
Section 4
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• St. Agnes 3, St. Croix Prep 1
Section 5
Winner's bracket • Third round
• Maple Lake 11, Annandale 1
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Watertown-Mayer 5, Norwood YA 0
Fourth round
• Watertown-Mayer 4, Annandale 1
Section 7
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Proctor 10, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Esko 10, Aitkin 8
• Rush City 7, Greenway 4
Third round
• Esko 7, Rush City 6
Fourth round
• Eveleth-Gilbert 15, Esko 5
CLASS 1A
Section 1
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Waterville-E-M 1
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Bethlehem Academy 8, Southland 1
Fourth round
• Bethlehem Academy 9, Waterville-E-M 5
Section 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• SE St. Mary's 8, Martin Co. West 0
Fourth round
• New Ulm Cathedral 11, SE St. Mary's 2
Section 3
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Tracy-M-Balaton 16, Kerkhoven-M-S 8
Fourth round
• Lac qui Parle Valley 7, Tracy-M-Balaton 2
Section 4
Loser's bracket • Fourth round
• West Lutheran 2, Mayer Lutheran 1
Section 5
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Menahga 7, Mille Lacs 2
Loser's bracket • Third round
• Hinckley-Finlayson 16, Walker-H-A 5
Fourth round
• Mille Lacs 7, Hinckley-Finlayson 2
Section 7
Winner's bracket • Fourth round
• Cherry 3, Carlton/Wrenshall 2
Loser's bracket • Second round
• Moose Lake-WR 10, South Ridge 5
• Silver Bay 9, North Woods 1
Third round
• Moose Lake-WR 14, Silver Bay 0
Fourth round
• Moose Lake-WR 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 0
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Duluth East 6, Cambridge-Isanti 1
• Elk River 4, Brainerd 3
Championship
• Duluth East 5, Elk River 2
CLASS 1A
Individual tournament • State qualifers
Section 1
• Singles: Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes, def. Asher Monson, Schaeffer Academy, 6-1, 6-3.
• Doubles: Ethan Leeser-Freddie Suhler, Rochester Lourdes, def. Easton Blissenbach-Charlie Young, Rochester Lourdes, 6-1, 6-1.
Section 6
• Singles: Max Sampson, Mora, def. Aidan Schlicting, Totino-Grace, 6-2, 7-5.
• Doubles: AJ Helmer-Andy Stevenson, Fridley, def. Hunter Danielson-Mason Mikyska, Pine City, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.