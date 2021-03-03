Davon Townley scored 26 points to lead Minneapolis North, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past Hopkins, No. 7 in Class 4A, 72-57 in a nonconference boys' basketball game Tuesday at Hopkins.

The teams were tied 29-29 at halftime before the Polars (9-0) outscored the Royals 43-28 in the second half.

Willie Wilson contributed 17 points for the Polars.

Jarrett Brenlynd scored 14 and Elvis Nnaji 12 for the Royals (9-5).

Minnehaha Academy 94, Waseca 66: Chet Holmgren had 29 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Redhawks, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, past the visiting Bluejays, No. 1 in Class 2A. Hercy Miller added 15 points for the Redhawks, who improved to 12-1 with their seventh consecutive victory.

Armstrong 64, Rogers 59: D'Sean Larkins and Jamez Garner each had steals resulting in a basket in the final 30 seconds to help the Falcons fend off the visiting Royals. Larkins led the Falcons with 23 points. The Royals made 12 three-point baskets.

Eastview 64, Rosemount 63: Zach Spann's free throw with less than one second remaining lifted the Lightning, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, past the host Irish. The Lightning (13-1) trailed by nine at halftime. Henry Shannon III scored 14 and Spann and Grayson Stalboerger each added 13 for the Lightning. Caleb Siwek scored 27 to lead the Irish (9-5), who had a seven-game winning streak ended. Eastview defeated Rosemount 56-44 on Feb. 2.

Legacy Christian 80, Heritage Christian 73: Trent Harrison scored 27 of his season-high 34 points in the second half to lead the Lions, ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, past the host Eagles. Harley Kendall added 16 points for the Lions (14-1), who won their fifth consecutive game. Aiden Johnson scored 23 and Steph Sawtelle 19 for the Eagles. The teams meet again Friday at Legacy Christian.

Girls' basketball

Becker 87, Cambridge-Isanti 37: Megan Gamble scored 16 points and Courtney Nuest 15 to lead the host Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, to their 37th consecutive victory. Mikayla Aumer scored 21 points to lead the Bluejackets.

Streak on hold: Sauk Centre, which has won 99 consecutive home games, had its home game against BOLD, scheduled for Tuesday, canceled because BOLD is dealing with COVID-19 issues. The next scheduled home game for the Mainstreeters, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, is Monday against Albany, which is ranked No. 2. The Mainstreeters, who are 13-0 overall and 6-0 at home this season, haven't lost a home game since January 2013.

Boys' hockey

Hermantown 6, Duluth Marshall 0: Cole Antcliff and Beau Janzig each had a goal and two assists to lead the Hawks, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, to the victory at Mars Lakeview Arena. Ethan Lund, Aaron Pionk and Zam Plante each had a goal and assist for the Hawks (13-0), Class 1A state tournament runners-up last year.

Mound Westonka 5, Orono 2: Ivan Sunder scored three goals for his second hat trick of the season to lead the visiting White Hawks past the Spartans. Sunder scored twice in the first period as the White Hawks opened a 3-0 lead. Orono won the first meeting between the two teams 4-3 on Jan. 29.

Girls' hockey

Chisago Lakes 4, River Lakes 3: Chisago Lakes, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, took a 3-0 lead into the third period and held on for the victory over No. 9 River Lakes in Paynesville, Minn. After Laine DeVries gave the Wildcats (12-1) a 4-1 lead, the Stars (9-4-1) got goals from Sophia Hess and Olivia Haines to pull within 4-3. Haines' goal came with 76 seconds remaining. The Stars outshot the Wildcats 18-7 in the third period.

Edina 3, Minnetonka 0: Senior Emma Conner, who has signed with the Gophers, had two goals and an assist to lead the Hornets, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, past the No. 5 Skippers at Pagel Arena. Sarah Swann had 20 saves in the shutout.

South St. Paul 1, Hastings 0 [OT]: Lilie Ramirez, a junior who has committed to MSU Mankato, scored at 4:23 of the overtime to lift the host Packers, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, past the Raiders. Sophomore Delaney Norman had 26 saves in her fifth shutout of the season for the Packers (9-4-1). The loss was just the second in the past eight games for the Raiders (6-7), who lost to the Packers 4-0 on Feb. 13.

Joel Rippel