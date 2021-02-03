Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. got his 900th career victory when the Royals rallied for a 59-54 overtime victory over host Chaska in nonconference boys' basketball Tuesday.

Hopkins, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, trailed by six points with nine minutes left in the second half. A three-point shot by Royals forward Jaelen Treml tied the score at 50 with less than a minute remaining and those were the final points of regulation.

The Royals scored the first four points of the overtime, but the No. 5 Hawks pulled within 56-54 with 20 seconds remaining. Then Jarrett Brenlynd, who was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the extra session, made his last two in the closing seconds to help the Royals hold on.

Tristan Lee scored 14 points and Treml scored 13 to lead the Royals (5-1). Brenlynd added 11 points.

Spencer Goetz scored 17 points to lead the Hawks (5-1).

Hopkins opened the game with an 11-2 run, but the Hawks regrouped to take a 32-27 lead at halftime.

Novak, who is in his 39th season as a high school coach, is just the third boys' basketball coach in state history to reach 900 career victories. He joins Bob McDonald (1,012 victories) and Bob Brink (936).

Novak has a 900-158 career record and a .851 winning percentage.

Richfield 81, Holy Angels 61: Ryan Miles scored 23 points — 15 in the second half — to lead the Spartans, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, past the visiting Stars. Richfield (5-0), which trailed by one at halftime, opened the second half with a 17-2 run. Miles went over 1,000 points for his career.

JOEL RIPPEL