Abby Longhenry scored three minutes into the overtime to lift Bloomington Jefferson to a 3-2 victory over host Shakopee in the Class 2A, Section 6 girls' hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday.

It was the second goal of the game for Longhenry, a junior forward. She scored to give the Jaguars a 2-1 lead with 24 seconds remaining in the third period. But the Sabers' Olivia Grabianowski tied the score with 10 seconds left in regulation.

The Jaguars trailed 1-0 after two periods before tying it up early in the third period on a goal by Grace Schuck, on an assist from Long­henry.

Jefferson will play Minnetonka in the semifinals on Thursday. Minnetonka defeated Prior Lake 2-0 on Tuesday.

Minneapolis 6, Armstrong/Cooper 1: Celia Midtbo had two goals and two assists to lead Minneapolis in a Class 1A, Section 5 quarterfinal. Minneapolis (10-4-3) will play at Orono — a 6-0 winner over Pine City — in the semifinals on Thursday.

Eden Prairie 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0 (2OT): Grace Kuipers' goal with 12:53 remaining in the second overtime lifted the host Eagles to Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinal victory.

Boys' hockey

Mound Westonka 7, Bloomington Kennedy 2: Dominic Musel had two goals and an assist to lead the Whitehawks past the visiting Eagles in the Class 1A, Section 2 first round. The Whitehawks, the No. 8 seed, will play top-seeded Breck on Thursday.

Boys' basketball

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 44: Jack Frick scored 16 points to lead the Hawks past the visiting Skippers in the Class 4A, Section 2 quarterfinals. Chaska (13-3), the No. 3 seed, will play second-seeded Eden Prairie in the Friday's semifinals.

Eden Prairie 71, Prior Lake 45: Sophomore Chiddi Obiazor scored a season-high 33 points to lead the host Eagles (12-6) over the Lakers in the Class 4A, Section 2 quarterfinals.

Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 49: Dylan Inniger had 20 points and D'sean Larkins 19 as the host Falcons beat the Millers in the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinals. Armstrong (12-7) plays Cooper, which had a first-round bye, on Friday.

Girls' basketball

Wayzata 69, Armstrong 41: Jenna Johnson scored 27 points to lead the host Trojans to the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal victory. Armstrong's Savannah McGowan scored 27 points, including the Falcons' first 20 points.

