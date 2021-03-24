Trey Longstreet scored 31 points to lead Delano to a 70-67 double overtime victory over Fridley in a Class 3A, Section 5 semifinal boys' basketball game Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first overtime, Longstreet scored made a basket and four free throws to help Delano build a six-point lead with 11 seconds left.

Fridley made a three-point shot in the final seconds, but could not get the ball back before the clock ran out.

Fridley's Devin Williams sent the game to overtime with a driving layup at the buzzer. Williams finished with 13 points. Tra'Vionne Stevenson led Fridley with 23 points and Christian Crockett and Eli Nelson had 12 points each.

Will Strandemo had 22 points for Delano.

In the other semifinal game, Carson Kolles scored 36 points to lead seventh-seeded Monticello past third-seeded Rocori 80-74. Gus Hansgleben had 14 points, Calvin Schmitz had 13 and Wyatt Sawatzke had 12 for the Magic. Jack Spanier led the Spartans with 27 points, Jayden Philippi had 19 and Luke Humbert had 13.

Class 4A, Section 7: Fifth-seeded Coon Rapids upset top-seeded Andover 54-50. Armanti Henry and Elijah Smith led the Cardinals with 14 points each and M.J. Galimah had 12. Sam Musungu led the Huskies with 22 points.

Class 2A, Section 4: Carrington McNeal scored 29 points to lead third-seeded Twin Cities Academy past second-seeded St. Paul Academy 76-59. AJ Paulson scored 15 points and Carmello McNeal had 11 for the Tigers. Clarke Baskerville led the Spartans with 20 points, Adam Holod had 19 and Brandt Baskerville had 11. In the other semifinal game, top-seeded St. Croix Prep jumped out to a big lead and cruised past fourth-seeded St. Paul Humboldt 69-41. Teige Lethert led the Lions with 22 points, Addison Metcalf had 17 and Sam Johnson and Andrew Howard had 11 each. Brian Williams led the Hawks with 16 points and Xavier Garcia had 11.

Girls' basketball

Class 2A, Section 5: Tenth-seeded Southwest Christian pulled off their third upset of the tournament by defeating third-seeded Maranatha 77-46. The Stars beat the seventh-seed and second-seed in the first round and quarterfinal before handling the Mustangs. Chloe Brunsberg led the Stars with 23 points. In the other semifinal game, Maddyn Greenway scored 21 points to lead top-seeded Providence Academy past fifth-seeded Holy Family 72-51. Maria Counts had 16 points, Brooke Hohenecker had 15 and Grace Counts had 14 for the Lions. Sophi Hall led the Fire with 18 points, Nicole Bowlin had 13 and Sophie Zay had 12.

Class 4A, Section 5: Macy Smith scored 27 points to lead third-seeded Spring Lake Park past second-seeded Roseville 71-58. Madi Ngene had 13 points for the Panthers. Drew Johnston led the Raiders with 17 points, Hattie Mae DeVries had 14 and Rai'Janee Meadows had 12. In the other semifinal game, Jodi Anderson scored 22 points to lead top-seeded Centennial past fourth-seeded Champlin Park 58-40. Jenna Guyer had 18 points and Sydney Kubes had 12 for the Cougars.

Class 4A, Section 7: Mikayla Aumer scored 40 points to lead second-seeded Cambridge-Isanti past sixth-seeded Coon Rapids 70-43. Maraya Wiltrout had 13 points for the Bluejackets. Jenny Ntambwe led the Cardinals with 15 points. In the other semifinal game, Greta Krieger scored 27 points to lead top-seeded Forest Lake past fourth-seeded Andover 78-54. Olivia Pekron had 14 points and Logan Anderson had 11 for the Rangers. Alyssa Gerth led the Huskies with 19 points.

Class 4A, Section 8: Third-seeded St. Michael-Albertville jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and cruised past second-seeded Maple Grove 70-56. Emma Miller led the Knights with 26 points, Kendal Cox had 18 and Kaylie Cox had 11. Kyle Baranick led the Crimson with 17 points and Ari Gordon had 16. In the other semifinal game, top-seeded Elk River cruised past fourth-seeded Rogers 76-54. Elly Bahr led the Elks with 21 points, Ellie Maass had 15, Johanna Langbehn had 13 and Ella Johnson had 11. Ellie Buzzelle led the Royals with 17 points, Alex Fuller had 14 and Clara Glad had 11.

Class 3A, Section 5: Julia Bengtson surpassed 2,000 career points to lead top-seeded Becker past fourth-seeded Zimmerman 103-36. Bengston finished with a team-high 23 points, Adeline Kent had 15, Maren Westin had 12 and Danielle Nuest and Megan Gamble had 13 each. Payton McEachern led the Thunder with 20 points.

Class 2A, Section 2: Miah Monahan scored 32 points to lead north third-seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake past north top-seeded Jordan 55-54. Jenna Kluxdal led the Jaguars with 21 points and Lexi Hagen had 13.

Class 1A, Section 4: Taylor Schuck scored 35 points to lead second-seeded Heritage Christian past third-seeded Lester Prairie 70-58. Anika Miller had 18 points and Kaitlan Jones had 11 for the Eagles. Marissa Radtke led the Bulldogs with 24 points and Lizzy Anderson had 17. In the other semifinal game, Emma Lade scored 18 points to lead top-seeded Mayer Lutheran past fourth-seeded Legacy Christian 73-25. Julia Carns had 13 points, Morgan Chmielewski had 11 and Madelin Guetzkow had 10 for the Crusaders. Mya Bredemus led the Lions with 11 points.

Boys' hockey

Class 1A, Section 4: David Wolsfeld scored 2:33 into overtime to give second-seeded Mahtomedi a 3-2 victory over third-seeded Tartan. Adam Johnson gave the Zephyrs a 2-1 lead with 6:54 left in the third period. Landen Schwantes tied the score 16 seconds later. Noah Joyce got the Titans on the board first with four seconds left in the first period. Ryan Berglund scored for the Zephyrs midway through the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Ben Dardis made 27 saves for the Zephyrs and Steven Kelley had 46 for the Titans. In the other semifinal game, top-seeded Gentry Academy had four players scored two goals in a 10-3 win over visiting fourth-seeded St. Paul Johnson. Reese Shaw, Barrett Hall, Kaden Milles and Connor Brown scored two goals each, Shane Dean and Nick Sajevic scored one goal each for the Stars. Blayde Pogreba scored three goals and Tobin Florhaug had 29 saves for the Governors.

