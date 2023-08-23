Tuesday Brought Crazy Heat Indices

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY

WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 115 to 120 this evening and 105 to 110 Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower one`s tolerance of it over time. Overnight temperatures willonly drop into the 70s, but possibly remaining in the lower 80s in the metro and southern Minnesota. The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Index Values on Wednesday

Heat index values on Wednesday will warm into the triple digits across the southern half of the state.

Harold Made Landfall in Southern Texas on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in southern Texas early Tuesday morning with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Harold became the 8th named storm of the season and was short-lived.

Franklin Develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Franklin developed in the Caribbean on Sunday and will drift over Hispaniola on Wednesday, where Tropical Alerts have been issued. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will continue across the region through midweek.

Tracking Franklin

Here's the forecast for Franklin, which shows the storm drifting over Haiti and the Dominican with gusty winds and heavy rainfall through midweek, where tropical alerts have been issued. Franklin will lift northeast into the Central Atlantic later in the week and potentially become a hurricane.

Active Weather in the Atlantic

According to NOAA's NHC, there are several disturbances in the basin that we'll have to keep an eye on over the next several days.

Atlantic Basin Climatology

Our recent uptick in the Atlantic tropical activity coincides with climatology, which suggests that things ramp up pretty quickly during the 2nd half of August and into September. This is when the sea surface temperatures are typically the warmest in the Atlantic Basin. Note that the actual peak of the season is on September 10th, which is less than 3 weeks away. With that being said, the next several weeks could be pretty active in the Tropics.

Another Hot Week Shaping Up

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, temps will still be very hot on Wednesday with highs approaching near 100F. Well above average temperatures continue through the end of the week before cooling down into the 70s the weekend.

Rare 100F Degree Days at MSP in August

Interestingly, it's pretty rare to see a 100F day in August. Since records started back in 1872, there have only been (7) 100F degree days, with the most recent happening back in 1988, which is 35 years ago.

Hottest Days of 2023 So Far

The hottest day of 2023 (so far) was Thursday, July 27th with a high of 96F and heat index values peaking around 105F to 110F. Uffda! Through Saturday, August 19th, there had been (24) 90F days this year. It looks like we'll add a few more to that list this week.

11th Hottest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has also been a hot summer with readings running well above average since June 1st and good enough for the 11th hottest Meteorological Summer on record so far (through August 19th). Note that 2021 was the 2rd hottest and 2022 was the 17th hottest From June 1st to August 19th. With several hot days in the forecast, we're likely to see this summer jump up a few spots this week. Stay tuned...

Average Number of 90F Days At MSP

Looking at the last 30 years, the average number of 90F days at the MSP Airport is (14). July is the hottest month with an average of (6) 90F days. This year we've had (23) 90F days, last year we had (18) days in the 90s and in 2021 there were (27) days in the 90s. The most number of 90F days in any single year was (44) set in 1988.

14th Driest Meteorological Summer on Record

It has been very dry across much of the region so far this summer with only 5.79" of rain falling at the MSP Airport since June 1st. Interestingly, we're still -6.05" below average this summer, even with the +1.00" that fell in the metro on Sunday, August 13th. For reference, the driest on record was only 1.65" set in 1894. Interestingly, the summers of 2021 and 2022 were even drier.

90 Day Precipitation Anomaly

On average, the wettest time of the year is in the summer, with the months of June, July and August seeing nearly 13" of rain at the MSP Airport. If we take a look at the 90 day precipitation anomaly, which dates back to about mid May, some locations are nearly -3.00" to nearly -7.00" below average (in red/pink). Note that some locations across southeastern Minnesota are nearly -8.00" to -10.00" below average.

Drought Update

After a decent, steady, soaking rain across parts of the state last weekend, there was a slight improvement in drought across parts of the state. Most categories dropped slightly, but there are still a few areas across southeastern Minnesota, that are in an Extreme Drought (in red). The last time that parts of Minnesota were in an Extreme Drought was back in mid December, nearly 8 months ago.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Thanks to some hot weather over the next several days, it appears that we'll stay mostly dry across much of the state through the week ahead. There could be a few areas of showers and storms across the northern part of the state with the heaviest of 0.50" or more along the international border.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, August 23rd will be quite hot with temps warming into the mid/upper 90s, which could be a potential record for the day. Dewpoints will hover around 70F through the day, it'll be a very unpleasant day with heat indices heating up into the 100s.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook for Minneapolis through the day Wednesday will be dangerously hot with temps warming into the mid/upper 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s. Heat indices will be in the 100s with westerly winds around 10mph to 15mph.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Temps on Wednesday will be pretty hot across the southern two-thirds of the state with readings running nearly +10F to +20F above average for mid August.

Record Highs Possible Wednesday

Wednesday could see record highs across parts of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures in Minneapolis through the week ahead will get hot once again with readings nearly +10F to +20F on Wednesday and Thursday. It'll be quite a bit cooler this weekend with temps back to near average.

Record Highs Possible Again Wednesday

With highs warming into the mid/upper 90s (and possibly 100F) on Wednesday, we could be near record warmth once again.

Hot & Sticky This Week

It'll be very humid as we head through midweek with readings in the low/mid 70s, which is considered tropical. We can not only thank a hot and humid airmass overhead, but you can also thank the local corn crop, which is helping to pump additional moisture into the atmosphere called "evapotranspiration". It'll get a little better later in the week with dewpoint readings falling to around 60.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Tuesday was our hottest day of the year so far with a daytime high of 98F. We'll see similar readings again on Wednesday before cooling down to around 80F this weekend.

Weather Outlook

Thanks to a large dome of high pressure in the Central US, there won't be much rain over the next 5 to 7 days there. It'll be hot with widespread records, but most of the rain and thunder will be found on the outer periphery of this "ring of fire".

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows Warmer than average temperatures across much of the nation with the exception of the Northeast, where temps will remain cooler than average into the end of August and into early September.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the Western US looks a little more unsettled across the Western US. Meanwhile, drier weather will settle in across the Central and Southern US.

Tuesday Brought Crazy Heat Indices

By Paul Douglas

After using a credit card to scrape the ice off the INSIDE of my windshield, driving on ice-covered lakes and slipping on icy sidewalks I'm amazed it can get this hot in Minnesota. With dew points well into the 70s the heat index rose above 110F in many towns yesterday. At 1pm yesterday I saw a dew point of 93F at Atlantic, Iowa, with a heat index of 150F. I've never seen that before. It was either "corn sweat"(corn releases huge amounts of water at night)and/or a calibration issue. Good grief.

Today should bring upper 90s with a few 100-degree highs and slightly lower dew points, so the heat indices may not be quite as outrageous.

This "heat storm" will only last 2 days. Temperatures start to cool down by late week, but sweaty 90s are likely on Thursday. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out late PM on Friday, and by the weekend I expect low 80s and low humidity. The risk of spontaneously combusting will be considerably less by Saturday.

We're getting a taste of the heat dome. It'll be over soon.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sweaty sun. Feels like 108F. Winds: W 8-13. High 99.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, warm & quiet. Winds: N 10-15. Low: 73.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not quite as hot. Winds: NW 8-13. High 92.

FRIDAY: Sticky sunshine, late thunder? Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High 88.

SATURDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 66. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Blue sky, lower humidity. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 59. High: 82.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 85.

TUESDAY: No blobs on Doppler. Still sunny. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 86.

This Day in Weather History

August 22nd

1910: Daylight is dimmed in Duluth due to smoke from Rocky Mountain forest fires.

1870: Downpours across southern Minnesota produce 5 inches at Sibley, and 3.49 at Ft. Snelling. Much of the wheat crop is damaged.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 23rd

Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1948)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 42F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.43" set in 1899

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 23rd

Sunrise: 6:24am

Sunset: 8:06pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 42 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 54 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 1 Hour & 55 Minutes

Moon Phase for August 23rd at Midnight

1.1 days before Frist Quarter moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be extremely hot across the Central US with highs running nearly +5F to +15F above average. Widespread records will be found across the Central and Southern Plains and also down across parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley.

National Weather Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will feature lingering showers and storms in the southern and southwestern US, where remnants of Harold will drift through. Meanwhile, the Central US will remain hot and dry with record heat.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows widespread showers and storms across the Western & Southwestern US. Areas of heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be possible.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook shows areas of heavy rainfall across the Southwestern US, where remnants of Harold will be found. There will be areas of heavy rain across the Northeast as well.

Climate Stories

"The weird wind that can supercharge heatwaves and wildfire"

"Hot "hairdryer" winds that whip down mountainsides may have played a role in some of this year's devastating heatwaves and wildfires – and they may become more of a problem with climate change. It's a word that, in German, also means "hairdryer". And that's just what it's like. A hot, dry wind that sweeps down a mountainside, baking everything in its path. It is powerful enough to raise air temperatures by many degrees. This is the strange, and sometimes dangerous, weather event known as Föhn. This year, it has cropped up many times, including during heatwaves where it has pushed temperatures up to unbearable levels in local, literal, hotspots. Earlier this month in Taiwan, for example, Föhn winds were associated with 39C (102F) heat in the southeast of the country. The same kind of wind has also potentially exacerbated the intense heatwave in France and some speculate that it helped to generate the tinder-dry conditions that supercharged devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, which have killed at least 106 people."

See more from BBC HERE:

"This summer's extreme weather may be just a preview"

"The era of simultaneous climate disasters is here to stay. This new reality is now on full display from Texas to the Northwest Territories of Canada. Why it matters: The climate impacts this summer are a mere preview of what the planet will look like after warming at least 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels. That has already been achieved now, albeit briefly, bolstered by human-caused climate change and an El Niño event. The picture that emerges is deadly, expensive and concerning. It may spur policymakers to put a greater emphasis on climate adaptation and resilience initiatives at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai later this year, along with compensation for climate-related damage for developing nations. The big picture: Most observers did not have these extreme weather events, all happening at the same time, on their climate change bingo card for 2023. During Canada's worst wildfire season on record, a complete evacuation of the largest city in the Northwest Territories was carried out, while Kelowna in British Columbia is threatened by advancing flames as well."

See more from Axios HERE:

"Want to Understand This Summer's Heat? Imagine 800,000 Hiroshima Atom Bombs Exploding Every Day"

"You likely don't need me to tell you that in most places, July was frightfully warm. But compared to previous July's, just how bad was it? An analysis released by NASA has just answered this question: Last month was unlike any of the previous 1,716 months in the agency's climate records. And it wan't even close. "This July was not just warmer than any previous July – it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880," says Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, or GISS. NOAA's independent assessment found essentially the same thing. As the agency put it in a release, "Earth just roasted under its hottest July on record," and it was likely the warmest month ever. By NOAA's reckoning, last month also was the 47th consecutive July, and 533rd-consecutive month, with temperatures at least nominally above the 20th-century average. The agency's records go back even further than NASA's, to 1849. In case you're wondering, that's a timespan of 2,088 months."

See more from Discover Magazine HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX