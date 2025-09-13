Things To Do

Try finding your way through these 10 Minnesota corn mazes

The cornstalks are tall enough to create elaborate labyrinths and keep people guessing how to exit.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2025 at 3:12PM
Take the maze challenge for a chance to win $500 at Sever's in Shakopee.

With the autumn winds and sweater weather closing in, it’s also the season for getting lost and finding your way in corn mazes.

Orchards and farms have intricately designed acres of towering cornstalks with themes ranging from “Sesame Street” characters to a folk hero to American pride. While some are easy to navigate, some others are for the more adventurous souls. There’s one that’s even open at nighttime.

Here’s a list of our top 10 mazes to hit this fall. So slip into comfortable shoes and embark on your corny quest.

Afton Apple's 15-acre corn maze will open Sept. 20. (Afton Apple )

Afton Apple Orchard

The 15-acre corn maze, which opens Sept. 20, is divided into three phases. The first one is for beginners, the second for intermediates and the last phase that is 6 miles is for the fearless. Other activities are the “no-left turn” straw bale maze, rubber hose maze and rope maze. During Apple Festival weekends, head to the orchard for magic shows, music and of course, apple picking. (Corn maze: 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 20-Oct. 26. $10-$12. Apple festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 & 11-12. $7. 14421 90th St. S., Hastings. aftonapple.com)

Dehn’s Pumpkin Patch

Dehn’s celebrates its 20th birthday with an anniversary-themed maze that spells out that it has been around for two decades and includes designs of a farmhouse and of course, pumpkins. You also can pick pumpkins for making jack-o’-lanterns, play in the corn pit, go on a hay ride and climb a bale mountain. And if you are hanging onto the Minnesota State Fair memories, head to the snack shack on the weekends for mini donuts and cheese curds. Sept. 30-Oct. 31. See website for hours. $8-$12. 17270 125th Av. N., Dayton. dehnspumpkins.com)

Kids frolic in the corn pit at Apple Jack Orchards in Delano. (SavvyPhotage)

Apple Jack Orchards

Try not to lose your fellow mazers at this corn maze that sits next to the Crow River. The theme this year is “America the Beautiful,” and so travel the country on your two legs at the U.S. map-shaped maze, which has fun stops. A 250-foot-long slide is a new addition at the orchard. The maze, jumping pillows and corn pit are open daily. Apple varieties available for picking this season include SweeTango, B-51, HoneyGold and First Kiss. Before heading home, stop by the market for tasty baked goods. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $8.50-$20. 4875 37th St. SE., Delano. applejackorchards.com)

Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox is the theme for this year's corn maze at Big Springs Farm in Lanesboro, Minn.

Big Springs Farm

If you’re headed to southeast Minnesota, this farm-turned-attraction is home to a Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox-themed maze that includes 12 checkpoints, 5 miles of walking paths and a lookout tower. While the fainthearted can check it out during the day, valiant ones should explore the night maze and try exiting it with the help of just their flashlight and the moon, if it’s bright. Staying on brand, there’s the “Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe,” which consists of sliced ribeye, a brat and bacon, served with a side of maple syrup. New on the grounds this year is the “Waterway Range,” a paintball experience. Other diversions include a zipline swing, hayrides, duck races and bubble barn. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Oct. 4-26, also Oct. 16-17. Night Maze: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17-18 & 25. 32060 Furrow Rd., Lanesboro, Minn. bigspringsfarmmn.com)

"Ancient Civilizations" is the theme for this year's corn maze at Sever's in Shakopee.

Sever’s

The corn maze at this fall festival is one of the oldest in the state, debuting in 1997, and has grown to be the largest, drawing as many as 20,000 patrons a year. The theme this year is “Ancient Civilizations” and celebrates human ingenuity. It explores advancements made by earlier civilizations like the Mayans, Incas and Mesopotamians, including farming, math and astronomy. The festival has more than 30 attractions and shows include magic and wildlife ones. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., also Oct. 16-17, through Oct. 26. $19-$23. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee. seversfestivals.com)

Ferguson’s Minnesota Harvest

A winding labyrinth with twists and turns awaits maze lovers here. Inside its Apple Blossom park, guests can go gem mining, climb the straw bale pyramid and play lawn games. There’s also the option of pick-your-own apples and pumpkins. A farm market features local jams, syrups and baked items. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Nov. 2. $15-$18. 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., Jordan. fergusonsorchard.com)

Pine Tree Apple Orchard

The corn maze, which opens Sept. 27, takes about 30 minutes to complete. Open since June for strawberry picking, the orchard has now shifted to apple varieties such as Whitney Crab, Duchess and Paula Red. The pumpkin patch opens Oct. 4. The weekends feature outdoor activities and live music. (Corn maze: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Sept. 27-Oct. 26; 1-3 p.m. Wed.-Fri., Oct. 8-24. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake. pinetreeappleorchard.com)

This year Joyer Adventure Farm features a "Sesame Street"-themed corn maze in Lino Lakes.

Joyer Adventure Farm

Big Bird and Cookie Monster are the star of the “Sesame Street”-themed labyrinth. The pathways and turns give guests two options, an easier one for tots and a longer one that takes about 45 minutes to wind around. (Through Oct. 31. See website for hours. $16.99-$24.99. Waldoch Farm, 8174 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes. waldochfarm.com)

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Fall Festival Maze

This year, the maze in Brooklyn Park pays tribute to first responders. The thrifty all-access area has free entry with a game tent, pumpkin trebuchet demonstrations, car show and food trucks. Paid admission once inside the area where the maze is reveals a train ride, mini corn and giant straw bale mazes and a kiddie corn pit. A portion of proceeds from the festival are donated to local nonprofits. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun., also Oct. 16-17. Oct. 4-26. $18. 8001 109th Av., Brooklyn Park. twincitiesmaze.com)

Fresh Acres

In addition to the two towering corn mazes, autumn activities throughout the farm include a petting zoo, playground, yard games and weekend wagon rides. Weekends also include food vendors and specialty events such as pumpkin and face painting. And don’t forget to pick a pumpkin for your Halloween celebrations. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 26; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16. $13. 8102 72nd St. NE., Monticello. freshacresmn.com)

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Books

Review: Prepare to care more about tubas than you ever thought possible

Staff headshot
Chris Hewitt
photo of author Sam Quinones
Bloomsbury

Nonfiction: Sam Quinones’ “The Perfect Tuba” traces the history of the instrument, its top players and teachers.

Travel

A ‘sun-drunk’ and serene visit to Portland, Ore.

card image

Food & Culture

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s actually a plane pulling a banner and you, too, can rent it.

card image