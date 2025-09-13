Try finding your way through these 10 Minnesota corn mazes

If you’re headed to southeast Minnesota, this farm-turned-attraction is home to a Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox-themed maze that includes 12 checkpoints, 5 miles of walking paths and a lookout tower. While the fainthearted can check it out during the day, valiant ones should explore the night maze and try exiting it with the help of just their flashlight and the moon, if it’s bright. Staying on brand, there’s the “Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe,” which consists of sliced ribeye, a brat and bacon, served with a side of maple syrup. New on the grounds this year is the “Waterway Range,” a paintball experience. Other diversions include a zipline swing, hayrides, duck races and bubble barn. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Oct. 4-26, also Oct. 16-17. Night Maze: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17-18 & 25. 32060 Furrow Rd., Lanesboro, Minn. bigspringsfarmmn.com)