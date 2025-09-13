Try finding your way through these 10 Minnesota corn mazes

With the autumn winds and sweater weather closing in, it’s also the season for getting lost and finding your way in corn mazes.
Orchards and farms have intricately designed acres of towering cornstalks with themes ranging from “Sesame Street” characters to a folk hero to American pride. While some are easy to navigate, some others are for the more adventurous souls. There’s one that’s even open at nighttime.
Here’s a list of our top 10 mazes to hit this fall. So slip into comfortable shoes and embark on your corny quest.
Afton Apple Orchard
The 15-acre corn maze, which opens Sept. 20, is divided into three phases. The first one is for beginners, the second for intermediates and the last phase that is 6 miles is for the fearless. Other activities are the “no-left turn” straw bale maze, rubber hose maze and rope maze. During Apple Festival weekends, head to the orchard for magic shows, music and of course, apple picking. (Corn maze: 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Sept. 20-Oct. 26. $10-$12. Apple festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5 & 11-12. $7. 14421 90th St. S., Hastings. aftonapple.com)
Dehn’s Pumpkin Patch
Dehn’s celebrates its 20th birthday with an anniversary-themed maze that spells out that it has been around for two decades and includes designs of a farmhouse and of course, pumpkins. You also can pick pumpkins for making jack-o’-lanterns, play in the corn pit, go on a hay ride and climb a bale mountain. And if you are hanging onto the Minnesota State Fair memories, head to the snack shack on the weekends for mini donuts and cheese curds. Sept. 30-Oct. 31. See website for hours. $8-$12. 17270 125th Av. N., Dayton. dehnspumpkins.com)
Apple Jack Orchards
Try not to lose your fellow mazers at this corn maze that sits next to the Crow River. The theme this year is “America the Beautiful,” and so travel the country on your two legs at the U.S. map-shaped maze, which has fun stops. A 250-foot-long slide is a new addition at the orchard. The maze, jumping pillows and corn pit are open daily. Apple varieties available for picking this season include SweeTango, B-51, HoneyGold and First Kiss. Before heading home, stop by the market for tasty baked goods. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $8.50-$20. 4875 37th St. SE., Delano. applejackorchards.com)
Big Springs Farm
If you’re headed to southeast Minnesota, this farm-turned-attraction is home to a Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox-themed maze that includes 12 checkpoints, 5 miles of walking paths and a lookout tower. While the fainthearted can check it out during the day, valiant ones should explore the night maze and try exiting it with the help of just their flashlight and the moon, if it’s bright. Staying on brand, there’s the “Paul’s Snack-On-An-Axe,” which consists of sliced ribeye, a brat and bacon, served with a side of maple syrup. New on the grounds this year is the “Waterway Range,” a paintball experience. Other diversions include a zipline swing, hayrides, duck races and bubble barn. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Oct. 4-26, also Oct. 16-17. Night Maze: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 17-18 & 25. 32060 Furrow Rd., Lanesboro, Minn. bigspringsfarmmn.com)
Sever’s
The corn maze at this fall festival is one of the oldest in the state, debuting in 1997, and has grown to be the largest, drawing as many as 20,000 patrons a year. The theme this year is “Ancient Civilizations” and celebrates human ingenuity. It explores advancements made by earlier civilizations like the Mayans, Incas and Mesopotamians, including farming, math and astronomy. The festival has more than 30 attractions and shows include magic and wildlife ones. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., also Oct. 16-17, through Oct. 26. $19-$23. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee. seversfestivals.com)