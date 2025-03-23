Try as the Trump administration might, it can’t erase women

Beginning with the ratification of the Bill of Rights in 1791, the amendments to our Constitution have expanded the definition of “We the People,” striving to “establish justice” and “secure the blessings of liberty” for all. From the right to bear arms to the abolition of slavery, from the right of women to vote to the elimination of poll taxes, our history reflects a slow but steady march toward providing the blessings of liberty to a diverse country, promoting greater equity and inclusion for all within the American dream. It’s a story of both deep injustice and extraordinary progress — one that should be illuminated, not erased.