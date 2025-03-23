Try as the Trump administration might, it can’t erase women

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As Women’s History Month nears a close, so might the recognition of diverse Americans. New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing concerns that acknowledgments like special historical months “erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” ordered the military to stop recognizing identity — just one day before Black History Month began. But he didn’t stop there. He went on to erase the history of women and people of color from the Department of Defense website, with the U.S. Air Force alone reporting the removal of 45,000 pieces of content.
Now the federal government is going even further — banning or limiting nearly 200 terms from government materials and websites. Words that describe key aspects of the human experience — accessible, advocate, belong, Black, cultural heritage, disabilities, equal opportunity, expression, gender, Indigenous community, justice, mental health, pollution, trauma, victim, vulnerable populations — are being erased. And among them? The ultimate F-word: female.
Words like females, feminism, pregnant person, women and underrepresented — terms that describe the health and life experiences of women — are disappearing from federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
But we will not be erased.
The American Association of University Women of Minnesota and the League of Women Voters of Minnesota are still here — 4,000 members strong, spanning 58 branches across the state. For over 100 years, we’ve been educating, empowering and advocating to create an equitable future for women, girls and all in our democracy. We’ve spent a century pulling women out of the shadows, and no amount of revisionism can push us back.
We are nonpartisan. We do not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties. But we are not neutral. A thriving democracy demands engagement, and we take action on the issues that shape our communities. It is not partisan to defend democracy. It is not partisan to educate people about our past. It is not partisan to support the rule of law.