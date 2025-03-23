Commentaries

Try as the Trump administration might, it can’t erase women

Terms that describe our lives and experiences are disappearing from federal agencies, but no amount of revisionism can push us back.

March 23, 2025 at 10:29PM
The National Women's March on Nov. 2, 2024, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press)

As Women’s History Month nears a close, so might the recognition of diverse Americans. New Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing concerns that acknowledgments like special historical months “erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” ordered the military to stop recognizing identity — just one day before Black History Month began. But he didn’t stop there. He went on to erase the history of women and people of color from the Department of Defense website, with the U.S. Air Force alone reporting the removal of 45,000 pieces of content.

Now the federal government is going even further — banning or limiting nearly 200 terms from government materials and websites. Words that describe key aspects of the human experience — accessible, advocate, belong, Black, cultural heritage, disabilities, equal opportunity, expression, gender, Indigenous community, justice, mental health, pollution, trauma, victim, vulnerable populations — are being erased. And among them? The ultimate F-word: female.

Words like females, feminism, pregnant person, women and underrepresented — terms that describe the health and life experiences of women — are disappearing from federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control.

But we will not be erased.

The American Association of University Women of Minnesota and the League of Women Voters of Minnesota are still here — 4,000 members strong, spanning 58 branches across the state. For over 100 years, we’ve been educating, empowering and advocating to create an equitable future for women, girls and all in our democracy. We’ve spent a century pulling women out of the shadows, and no amount of revisionism can push us back.

We are nonpartisan. We do not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties. But we are not neutral. A thriving democracy demands engagement, and we take action on the issues that shape our communities. It is not partisan to defend democracy. It is not partisan to educate people about our past. It is not partisan to support the rule of law.

And in this moment, we are compelled to remind Americans of a fundamental civic truth: Our Constitution tells the story of an evolving and more inclusive democracy.

Beginning with the ratification of the Bill of Rights in 1791, the amendments to our Constitution have expanded the definition of “We the People,” striving to “establish justice” and “secure the blessings of liberty” for all. From the right to bear arms to the abolition of slavery, from the right of women to vote to the elimination of poll taxes, our history reflects a slow but steady march toward providing the blessings of liberty to a diverse country, promoting greater equity and inclusion for all within the American dream. It’s a story of both deep injustice and extraordinary progress — one that should be illuminated, not erased.

This Women’s History Month, we honor those who paved the way before us. As Sojourner Truth, a former enslaved woman turned civil and women’s rights leader, once declared:

“I am not afraid to stand alone, to speak my truth, and to fight for what is right … . I will not allow the fire of my passion to be extinguished by the cold winds of indifference and injustice.”

We’ve been here before. We know how to shine a light on what matters — “We the People” working together to create safe, healthy, equitable communities where everyone belongs.

Let’s keep the F-word alive. Let’s keep fighting for what is right and lighting the way for all to follow. Please join AAUW-MN and LWVMN and remain visible with us!

Kelsey Waits is president of AAUW Minnesota (aauw-mn.aauw.net). Michelle Witte is executive director of the League of Women Voters of Minnesota (www.lwvmn.org).

Kelsey Waits and Michelle Witte

