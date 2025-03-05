Burcum: Trusted meteorologist sounds the alarm

While weather predictions are never going to be perfect, the current system serves us well. This week’s snowstorm reminds us again of that, with predictions spot on about the blizzard conditions that shut down major roads and many schools on Wednesday. Any tinkering with the federal agencies that form our weather forecasting system’s backbone — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) — should be done with care and deliberation.