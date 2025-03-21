Trump’s border czar doesn’t ‘care what judges think.’ Do you?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The headline read: “Trump Border Czar: ‘I don’t care what the judges think.’ ”
To many in our community, the headline was chilling. Defiance of judicial orders by the government should be of concern to us all, regardless of political allegiance. It matters not whether you’re a MAGA Republican or a self-professed progressive; it matters not whether you like or dislike the policies currently pursued by the Trump administration. That’s because defiance of judicial orders is a threat to our democracy.
“So strongly were the framers of the Constitution bent on securing a reign of law that they endowed the judicial office with extraordinary safeguards and prestige. No one, no matter how exalted his public office or how righteous his private motive, can be judge in his own case. That is what courts are for.”
That’s U.S. Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter writing in concurrence with the majority opinion in the 1947 case U.S. v. United Mine Workers.
Frankfurter eloquently explained why the separation of powers and the rule of law are so important to our democracy.
“There can be no free society without law administered through an independent judiciary. If one man can be allowed to determine for himself what is law, every man can. That means first chaos, then tyranny. Legal process is an essential part of the democratic process. For legal process is subject to democratic control by defined, orderly ways which themselves are part of law. In a democracy, power implies responsibility. The greater the power that defies law, the less tolerant can this Court be of defiance.”