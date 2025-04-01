From Opinion: Trump tariffs are bad economics and bad politics

This is not what Americans squeezed by three years of inflation voted for in November. A CBS News Poll finds that 72% of Americans think the new tariffs will increase prices in the short term and 47% in the long term, and they’re right. If that tariff hike on Canadian steel had gone through, the price would have risen by 20%, and who would pay that? It would be some combination of the Canadian producer in the form of a lower price, the American importer in the form of a lower profit, and the American consumer in the form of a higher price. Tax incidence — who bears the burden — matters. As a wise man once said, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.”