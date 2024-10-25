Trump says China's leader will bully Harris 'like a baby' as allies try to infantilize her

The former president, who has escalated his already dark and inflammatory rhetoric in the race's final stretch, spoke at a rally later Thursday in Tempe, Arizona, where he criticized Harris' handling of immigration. He accused Harris of perpetrating ''a wicked betrayal of America'' and having ''orchestrated the most egregious betrayal that any leader in American history has ever inflicted upon our people,'' even though crime is down. His campaign was holding an evening event in Las Vegas.