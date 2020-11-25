President Donald Trump has told aides that he plans to issue a pardon to his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

The person said that while nothing is final until Trump does it, he has made it clear that it is one of a string of pardons he plans to issue before leaving office.

Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian diplomat during the presidential transition in late 2016. The move was reported earlier by Axios.