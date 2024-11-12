Nation

Trump picks former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, Trump announced Tuesday.

By ZEKE MILLER and MICHELLE L. PRICE

The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 7:05PM
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee during a roundtable at the Drexelbrook Catering & Event Center, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in Drexel Hill, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel's interests as it wages wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

''Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,'' Trump said in a statement. ''He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!''

Huckabee has led paid tour group visits to Israel for years, frequently advertising the trips on conservative-leaning news outlets.

David Friedman, who served as Trump's ambassador to Israel in his first term, said he was ''thrilled'' by Trump's selection of Huckabee.

