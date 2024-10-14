ST. CLOUD – The city of St. Cloud has sent a second invoice to the Trump campaign after it missed the Oct. 10 deadline to pay for about $209,000 in city services incurred at a July rally.
Trump campaign misses deadline to pay St. Cloud for rally
The central Minnesota city billed the former president’s re-election campaign about $209K for costs related to Trump’s July 27 rally at St. Cloud State University.
The invoice, dated Sept. 10, breaks down the costs borne by the city that went above and beyond typical services: about $63,000 for police costs, $62,000 for costs related to a change in a construction project near campus, $60,500 for public services, $21,000 for Fire Department costs and about $2,000 for IT-related costs.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance visited central Minnesota on July 27, speaking to a capacity crowd of 8,000 at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center while a large crowd gathered outside the arena to watch the speeches on a big screen.
Police helped block roads and direct traffic before the event and, when the campaign left the venue, city vehicles — including plows and construction trucks — blocked the cross streets of a main route near campus.
St. Cloud City Administrator Matt Staehling said Monday that the city doesn’t bill the White House for official visits but it does for campaign stops and other events that requires city services, such as the annual Earth Day half-marathon.
St. Cloud State athletic director Holly Schreiner said Monday that the campaign paid the university’s $35,000 fee in August.
Minneapolis tried for years to get the Trump campaign to cover $530,000 in overtime and expenses after a 2019 rally at Target Center. The city eventually received about $100,000 in compensation.
NBC News recently reported at least four cities are waiting to be reimbursed for costs associated with law enforcement during campaign visits. The costs — some dating back to 2016 — total more than $750,000.
Officials from Trump’s campaign did not respond to an email request for comment.
The central Minnesota city billed the former president’s re-election campaign about $209K for costs related to Trump’s July 27 rally at St. Cloud State University.