This is a familiar cycle for communities that host Trump rallies. Many have tried, but not all have been compensated for the cost of hosting a MAGA rally. Minneapolis spent years trying to wring $530,000 in overtime and expenses after a 2019 campaign rally at the Target Center. The city eventually received about $100,000 in compensation, after a yearslong battle of words as the the then-president tried to take the “free” in free speech literally.