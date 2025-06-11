Rash: Trump’s ill-advised military displays in Washington and LA

The Trump administration has shortchanged many of the diplomatic and information tools. The Department of Government Efficiency cut the U.S. Agency for International Development by more than 80%. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in March that 5,200 of the agency’s 6,200 programs would be eliminated and that he would oversee the others while he concurrently cuts his department’s budget. That strategy is counterproductive, as Mattis noted all the way back in 2013, telling Congress that “If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition ultimately.”