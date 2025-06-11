Rash: Trump’s ill-advised military displays in Washington and LA

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The massive military display was supposed to wait until Saturday.
But President Donald Trump got a jump on it early, not waiting for the planned parade in Washington but deploying National Guard troops and active-duty Marines to Los Angeles in response to people protesting immigration raids.
Both projections of force are ill advised.
In LA, the deployments, which could cost $134 million, are legally and politically dubious as the president stretches the constructs of constitutional authority in what’s become a pattern, according to many experts in a New York Times analysis headlined “‘Bogus Emergencies’ Alarm Scholars.”
In the case of Los Angeles, neither California Gov. Gavin Newsom or LA Mayor Karen Bass requested federal help or a call up of the state’s National Guard, the normal procedure for such an extraordinary step. In fact, Newsom is suing the administration on behalf of California to overturn Trump’s orders.
“The overriding principle is that federal troops should not be doing ordinary law enforcement within the domestic United States,” said the University of Minnesota’s Distinguished McKnight Professor of Law Jill Hasday. “I think [Trump’s] on shaky ground.”