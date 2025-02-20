Trump administration orders Pentagon to plan for sweeping budget cuts

Among the 17 categories that may not be affected are operations to combat transnational criminal organizations in the Western Hemisphere, the Pentagon’s audit, and the “collaborative combat aircraft” program, which seeks to pair unmanned aircraft with those that still carry pilots. The building of “executable” warships is a priority, the memo says, although it does not specify what kind of vessels the administration favors. Hegseth’s directive also prioritizes military construction projects in the Pacific, where the Trump administration — as the Biden administration did — sees China as the United States’ chief rival.