Burcum: Trump’s IVF plan falls short of his promises

Miraya Gran’s path to motherhood included seven miscarriages, taking out a second mortgage and holding a fundraiser to pay for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a costly but effective fertility treatment.
Her daughter Isla is now 4 years old. Gran and her husband, Andy, who live in Bloomington, would love to make her a big sister. But they still don’t have fertility care coverage through their employer-provided health insurance, so the cost of adding to their family is too daunting.
That’s why Gran and families like hers reacted with hope a year ago when President Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail to make IVF available at no cost to all Americans.
“Under the Trump administration your government will pay or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment,” Trump said at an August 2024 Michigan rally.
While Trump didn’t forget about his vow to help families like the Grans, his Oct. 16 announcement about IVF affordability falls well short of that expansive promise. If there’s progress to be made in the short term, it’s up to the Minnesota Legislature, where there’s been bipartisan support for expanding fertility coverage and an opportunity to begin closing this frustrating care gap in the 2026 session.
Trump’s new initiative will make select medications used in fertility treatment available at a reduced price, potentially at significantly reduced price, through the new TrumpRx.gov site when it is operational.