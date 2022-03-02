A semitrailer truck driver died Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County when his rig went off an overpass and plunged onto a road below.
Randal Lee Miller, 60, of Rush City, was driving east on the freeway at about 10:30 a.m. when his truck went off the left side of the freeway and landed under the bridge on Jade Road below, the State Patrol said.
Miller was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the patrol said.
Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the patrol said.
