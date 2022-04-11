A commercial truck crashed and caught fire while entering a highway Monday afternoon in Spring Lake Park, igniting a fireball that sent black smoke skyward and immediately created a major traffic backup.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Hwy. 65 to eastbound Hwy. 10. There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

Traffic video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and captured by MNCrime.com showed the box truck riding along the right rail of the entrance ramp after appearing to have hit a car.

The truck erupted into flames, pumping a wall of black smoke across all the eastbound lanes for more than 10 minutes. Numerous eastbound drivers entered the darkness of the smoke and came out into the sunshine on the other side.

As the afternoon traffic kicked into gear in earnest, the State Patrol allowed vehicles in the left two lanes to get by.

Traffic on Hwy. 65 was also clogged because of debris from the semi the fell from the overpass above.