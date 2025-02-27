Tribal leaders from northern Minnesota testify in D.C. against Trump’s funding freeze

In the face of sweeping changes in the federal workforce by the Trump administration, their testimony Tuesday stressed the need for full funding at the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Services, especially given adverse and disparate health outcomes for Native Americans. Speaking to Chairman Mike Simpson, the Republican Representative from Idaho who leads the House Interior and Environment Subcommittee on Appropriations, and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., the tribal leaders also called on continued and increased funding for environmental protections and public safety initiatives.