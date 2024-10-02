As I presume others in my age cohort do, I muse morbidly often, calculating my ever-shrinking number of good years left. On the canoe trip, after our first portage, I worried about what would happen if one of us got seriously injured so far from any kind of speedy rescue. I felt alone with the kind of thoughts not frequently thought by younger people. It was sad to enter this natural wonderland and to ponder not doing so again.