ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County jury will decide in the coming days whether a 33-year-old Cold Spring man is guilty of stalking and assaulting a Cold Spring family because of their race.

"What brings us all together today is hate, rage, jealousy and attack," said Assistant Stearns County Attorney Jamie Reinschmidt during opening statements for the trial Tuesday.

Benton L. Beyer, who is white, is accused of crashing a stolen SUV in July 2021 into the home of Andrea and Phil Robinson, a biracial couple, because he suspected his girlfriend at the time was cheating on him with a Black or biracial man.

Beyer faces 11 criminal counts, including stalking, assault with a dangerous weapon, theft and property damage. He is also accused of violating a restraining order issued against him in May 2021. The complaint says that Beyer acted "because of the victim's ... actual or perceived race or color."

The complaint against Beyer states he stole the vehicle from an acquaintance in Cold Spring, drove to the Robinsons' home and placed a piece of granite on the accelerator, crashing it into the house and causing extensive damage. One child was sleeping in the living room near where the vehicle hit the house.

After the incident, Andrea Robinson, who is white, spoke out about the racism her family had endured in Cold Spring. Her husband Phil Robinson is Black and the couple has biracial children.

Benton L. Beyer

The Robinson family had no connection to Beyer or his girlfriend, other than the fact that Beyer's girlfriend worked at a group home near the family's house, Reinschmidt said Tuesday.

In his opening statement, defense attorney Jason Migala told jurors the only attack they will learn about during the trial is an attack on Beyer and his character. Migala said many witnesses will say Beyer is a "jerk," but there won't be evidence showing he harassed or attacked the family.

According to court documents, possible witnesses include 911 dispatchers, local and federal law enforcement officers, and the Cold Spring man who told police Beyer stole his vehicle. Prosecutors might also introduce DNA evidence and surveillance video.

The trial is scheduled to run through Sept. 13.