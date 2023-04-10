Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Twins and White Sox start a three-game series at Target Field today, with the Twins facing Chicago ace Dylan Cease.

Cease (1-0, 1.59 ERA) was the runner-up to Justin Verlander in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season.

Kenta Maeda (0-1, 1.80) starts for the Twins.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. (BSN, 830-AM).

Chicago (4-6) dropped two of three in Pittsburgh over the weekend, while the Twins took two of three from the World Champion Astros and are 6-3 and atop the American League Central.

Musical chairs with the Twins lineup, as Trevor Larnach leads off. Byron Buxton isn't in the lineup; Jose Miranda will DH, with Nick Gordon in center and Matt Wallner in right. Kyle Farmer will play third, Willi Castro second and Donovan Solano first.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Luis Robert, CF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Andrew Vaughn, DH

Gavin Sheets, 1B

Yasmani Grandal, C

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Oscar Cólas, RF

Elvis Andrus, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Trevor Larnach, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, DH

Nick Gordon, CF

Donovan Solano, 1B

Matt Wallner, RF

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Willi Castro, 2B

Christian Vázquez, C