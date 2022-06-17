St. Paul rescue workers were called to the scene of a trench collapse Friday afternoon.
Two workers were reportedly trapped as crews tried to rescue them. The collapse happened around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Mt. Curve Boulevard in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood, according to WCCO-TV.
This is a developing story and will update as more information is available.
