Q: I recently booked a room at a resort in Kauai through Booking.com. The online agency worked with a third party that handled the reservation, but it didn't come through. As a result, I didn't have a place to stay. A person at the resort said that the organization had done the same thing to another family just days before.

I've sent multiple messages to Booking.com, but it hasn't responded. I tried to resolve this by filing a credit card dispute, and my bank has refunded me temporarily. Still, I ended up incurring an additional $1,955 in hotel expenses. I would like help with holding Booking.com accountable.

A: I'm sorry your Booking.com reservation was a dud. I know what it's like to show up at a hotel without a reservation, and it's one of the worst feelings. You start to imagine yourself sleeping on a park bench. I'm glad you found a place to stay.

Booking.com says that the Hanalei Bay Resort was "unable to honor your reservation," but it doesn't say why. It looks like you did everything you could to make sure that you had a legitimate reservation. You used a reputable online agent, Booking.com. You even contacted your online agency before your arrival to verify the reservation, and it was confirmed. Bottom line: This shouldn't have happened.

Booking.com didn't initially respond to your request for help. When it finally did, it claimed that this was the first time it had heard from you.

"We hope you've found an alternative accommodation without too much trouble," a representative told you in an email. "We have been in touch with your original accommodation, and if you've had any extra costs, please send us the invoice of your new accommodation after your stay, and we'll do our best to assist you."

But when you presented Booking.com with a bill for the price differential between the original reservation and the new one, it didn't immediately respond. That's when you asked me to help you get your $1,955 back.

You might have avoided a problem like this by booking directly with the resort. Although direct reservations can get lost, too, it's far less likely to happen than when you book through a third-party agency. You can also call to confirm your reservation directly with the hotel before you arrive.

I contacted Booking.com on your behalf. The company reviewed your case. "Booking.com customer service has been in touch with Dale, who will be receiving a refund for the extra costs incurred," a representative told me.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.