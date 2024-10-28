Travel Troubleshooter: Help! My all-inclusive hotel charged me for two extra nights.

Q: I booked a weekend trip to the Miraval Berkshires, an all-inclusive resort in Lenox, Mass. It was my best friend’s birthday, and my sister was initially going to join us. She could not make it, so I notified the hotel well within the time allowed to modify my reservation without penalty.
By Chistopher Elliott
Rather than three nights and three people, it would only be two nights with two people. Since Miraval is all-inclusive, the property charges per person, per night.
The hotel charged me for three people. I noticed the extra charges when I checked out, and a representative told me I would be refunded. A few days later, another hotel representative told me I would not be refunded.
After trying to have this resolved for over a month and requesting a detailed breakdown of costs per night, their billing department offered to refund $290.
Even then, the mere $290 wasn’t processed. Now, they have stopped responding to my emails. The whole process has been exhausting and I feel stuck. Can you help me get the $2,500 refunded?
A: Miraval should have charged you for two nights for two people. And if it overcharged you, then it should have quickly refunded the charges instead of stringing you along and then giving you the silent treatment.
The Berkshires are a beautiful part of the country (especially now), and the Miraval has a terrific reputation. This is a very rare complaint for the hotel.
You did the right thing by calling to cancel your sister’s stay and sending a follow-up email. That creates a paper trail, allowing you to prove you requested a cancellation.
It appears Miraval never confirmed the cancellation in writing. That should have set off alarms, because it means the hotel was still expecting three guests.
You could have looked up the name of the general manager for the hotel and sent him an email. Hotel GMs do not want unhappy guests, particularly before they arrive.
Another opportunity would have happened at check-in. In a follow-up conversation, you mentioned that you asked about the rate when you checked in because it reflected three people. A representative assured you it would be fixed. But I wouldn’t have left the hotel lobby without a written confirmation.
I contacted Miraval on your behalf.
The general manager called you and explained what had happened. He says the original rate had been “miscommunicated” to you and that you did, in fact, pay the correct rate. To make up for the misunderstanding, he offered you either a refund or an opportunity to return to the property for two nights at no charge. You’ve decided to return.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.
