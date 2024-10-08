Q: I recently damaged a car I rented through Enterprise while I was in Germany. My car insurance company has been requesting a repair invoice from Enterprise for two months, in order to close the claim and determine how much to pay them.
Travel Troubleshooter: He totaled his rental car, but Enterprise won’t send an invoice
Michael Roehricht needs a repair invoice from Enterprise to file a claim with his car insurance company. Why won’t the company send him the paperwork?
By Christopher Elliott
Enterprise wrote that they will not share additional documentation and instead demands immediate payment.
My insurance company is giving me two months to get those documents from Enterprise. If I don’t obtain them, the claim will be closed, and the insurance company may not pay for it.
A: I normally handle complaints from car rental customers who claim that they’ve been falsely accused of damaging a rental car. It’s nice to hear from someone who wants to own up to the damage and is trying to do the right thing.
And when I got your case, I wondered why Enterprise wasn’t helping you. Isn’t it in the company’s best interest to get you to file a successful insurance claim? (I’ll have the answer in a moment.)
Based on the claim information you sent me, it looks like you totaled your rental car. Enterprise originally wanted to bill you for the full value of the vehicle ($31,309), but then agreed to settle for about half ($15,654).
The offer was contingent on your paying quickly. By the time you reached out to me, Enterprise’s offer had expired, and it had been extended for another 10 days. If you didn’t pay, you would be liable for the full $31,309.
Enterprise says it does not have to provide you with a repair invoice under German law. It says that it has the right to choose to receive the amount of money that would be required to return the car to working order..
There’s another twist: Your car insurance is actually covered under your travel insurance. And I could see that your travel insurance company would not pay up without the necessary documentation.
So, why wouldn’t Enterprise send you the invoice? Reading between the lines, it looks as if the company negotiated a settlement with you and expected you to pay the claim out of pocket. Car rental companies often prefer to deal directly with customers because they’re less likely to question charges like administrative fees, loss of use and diminution of value.
Once an insurance company gets involved, there’s often a negotiation that results in the car rental company being liable for more damage. Perhaps this is what Enterprise was trying to avoid.
I contacted Enterprise. Your insurance company contacted you afterward and told you that it agreed to pay $17,552. You are happy with this resolution, and Enterprise has accepted the offer.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.
about the writer
Christopher ElliottTravel Troubleshooter
At Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, a former Celine Dion backup dancer steps into ‘White Christmas’
Andrea Mislan plays one of four principals in the company’s first ever mounting of the Irving Berlin classic.