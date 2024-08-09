Q: I was on a one-week cruise from Seattle to Alaska on the Holland America MS Westerdam last year.
Travel Troubleshooter: Cruise line won’t send my medical records for onboard COVID treatment
Don’t neglect to collect all medical records when you receive treatment on a cruise.
By Chistopher Elliott
Travel Troubleshooter
I came down with COVID two days before the cruise ended. I received excellent care from the medical team on board.
When I got home, I saw that I had been charged $750 for the Paxlovid treatment I received. I contacted my insurance company and a representative said I needed to submit my medical records from the cruise.
Holland America told me that I needed to fill out a release form and send it to mrecordsrequests@carnival.com, which I did. I have sent it multiple times and never gotten a response. Therefore, I can’t collect the $750 from my insurance company.
Can you help me get my medical records from Holland America?
A: I’m sorry your cruise ended with you confined to quarters with COVID. That’s no fun. But I’m happy to hear the Holland America crew took care of you. That care should have extended to your follow-up, when you asked for your medical records.
But wait a minute. Holland America should have provided you with medical records at the time of your treatment — and if not then, when you paid for the medical service.
Your case is an important reminder to collect all medical records immediately after you’ve seen a doctor on board. You’ll need them to file an insurance claim. Insurance companies have to see your medical records and a bill in writing if you have any hope of getting refunded. I’ve seen too many travel insurance claims that went nowhere because of insufficient records. Don’t let that happen to you (but don’t worry, you’re in good hands with my advocacy team).
It appears all record requests are handled through Holland America’s parent company, Carnival. Carnival also has a page on its site that allows you to submit questions after your cruise, although it’s unclear if that applies to Holland America customers. It looks like you also tried to call Holland America. Calling would be less helpful; you were right to keep everything in writing.
I think you were more than patient with Holland America. You waited 10 months before contacting my advocacy team and me, which is about nine months longer than I would have waited. You could have enlisted the help of your travel adviser to get the documents. If that didn’t work, you could have also reached out to one of the Holland America executives I list on my consumer advocacy site, elliott.org.
I contacted Holland America on your behalf. Within a few hours, it sent the records you had requested.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or at elliott.org.
