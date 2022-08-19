Q: My husband and I have a cruise scheduled on the American Empress from Vancouver, Wash., to Clarkston, Wash. I logged onto the cruise line's website to check the COVID protocols. When we booked the cruise, my husband and I reviewed the procedures in place. We felt that the overall standards were excellent.

However, I was shocked to see how reduced the standards have become. A PCR test was no longer required, and only antigen tests would be given before boarding. Proof of vaccinations (not booster shots) were mandatory. But, social distancing and masks were no longer required.

Our travel agent was equally surprised. She promised to call me back. I am still waiting to hear back from her. I contacted our doctor for his advice. He sent us a letter strongly advising us not to participate, especially with the increased number of cases at the moment. Our travel insurancec company said we could file a claim if we had a reason to not receive a vaccination. My husband and I are both vaccinated.

American Queen, the cruise line, will keep 100% of our fare if we cancel now. But, the cruise line changed its protocol without any notification. And the company's present protocols are less than the other major cruise lines'. Could you help us either get our money back, or a cruise credit?

A: I can understand your reasons for canceling your cruise. Your health is more important than any vacation. But is American Queen required to refund your cruise when it changes its COVID requirements?

Your cruise was scheduled for May 2022, when many cruise lines had loosened their masking and social-distancing requirements. American Queen doesn't address health and safety requirements in its passenger ticket contract. That means it can make a change like adding or removing a mask requirement, and it owes passengers nothing.

American Queen could keep your money. But, I don't think it should. COVID turned everything upside down. Passengers made some concessions to cruise lines — and vice versa. American Queen should show a little understanding and offer you either a refund or a voucher for a future cruise.

Also, I think you bought the wrong insurance for your circumstances. If you had a "cancel for any reason" policy, you could have canceled and received between 50% and 75% of your prepaid, nonrefundable expenses. You had a less expensive Named Perils policy, which wouldn't allow you to cancel and get your money back.

I contacted American Queen. The company offered you vouchers that are valid for the next two years. The company has also refunded your port fees.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit consumer organization. Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.